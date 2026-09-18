Match details Warriors vs Western Province First class First Class Series South Africa 17.12.2026

First class

WAR
WAR
WEP
WEP

Match Info

Match:First Class Series South Africa 26/27
Date:Thursday, September 10, 2026 - Friday, April 30, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, December 17, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Warriors Squad

PlayersBreetzke Matthew, Hermann Jordan, Jansen Marco, Kruger Patrick, Meyer Renaldo Carl Gawin, Mnyanda Aphiwe, Mokgakane Andile, Mothoa Alfred, Nortje Anrich, Pillay Jiveshan, Plaatjie Siya, Qeshile Sinethemba, Rosier Diego, Second Rudi, Simetu Siya, Stubbs Tristan, Swanepoel Beyers, Van Heerden George, van Heerden Nealan, Whitehead Sean, Xengxe Bamanye
Benchno information yet

Western Province Squad

PlayersBedingham David, Bedja Wesley, Bird Jonathan, Burger Nandre, De Zorzi Tony, Hendricks Beuran, James Juan, Kaplan Gavin, Kitime Sello Valintine, Linde George, Moore Edward, Mpongwana Mihlali, Nabe Mthiwekhaya, Nyaku Onke, Parnell Wayne, Paterson Dane, Simmonds Kyle, Smith Daniel, Smith Kenan, Verreynne Kyle, Waqu Liyema, Yaseen Vallie
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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