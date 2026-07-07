Match details Durham vs Essex T20 T20 Blast, Women 10.07.2026

T20

DUR
DUR
ESS
ESS

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Friday, July 17, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, July 10, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Durham Squad

PlayersArmitage Hollie, Bates Suzie, Dobson Leah, Filer Lauren, Fraser Katherine, Glen Abigail, Graham Heather, Heath Bess, Johnson Trudy, Levick Katie, Marlow Emma, Robson Harriet, Rodgers Mia, Rook Freya, Scott Lizzie, Thompson Grace, Trotter Laura, Turner Phoebe, Turner Sophia, Villiers Mady, Whiting Emily, Wilson Tahlia, Windsor Emily
Benchno information yet

Essex Squad

PlayersBishop Amelie, Blinkhorn-Jones Madeleine, Bosch Anneke, Carr Amara, Castle Kelly, Coppack Kate Louise, Dowse Ariana, Gardner Joana, Gillgrass Bryony, Gray Eva, Grewcock Jodie, Griffith Cordelia, Heap Liberty, Kirk Michaela, MacGregor Esmae, Macleod Alice, Maqsood Abtaha, Miller Florence H, Munro Sophie, Penna Madeline, Scrivens Grace, Smale Sophia, Winfield Lauren
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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