Squads Durham vs Essex T20 T20 Blast, Women 10.07.2026
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|First Team
|Second Team
Armitage Hollie
all rounder
Bishop Amelie
no information yet
Bates Suzie
all rounder
Dobson Leah
batsman
Bosch Anneke
all rounder
Filer Lauren
bowler
Carr Amara
wicket keeper
Fraser Katherine
bowler
Castle Kelly
all rounder
Glen Abigail
batsman
Coppack Kate Louise
all rounder
Graham Heather
all rounder
Dowse Ariana
wicket keeper
Heath Bess
wicket keeper
Gardner Joana
all rounder
Johnson Trudy
all rounder
Gillgrass Bryony
no information yet
Levick Katie
bowler
Gray Eva
bowler
Marlow Emma
all rounder
Grewcock Jodie
bowler
Robson Harriet
no information yet
Griffith Cordelia
batsman
Rodgers Mia
wicket keeper
Heap Liberty
bowler
Rook Freya
no information yet
Kirk Michaela
batsman
Scott Lizzie
bowler
MacGregor Esmae
bowler
Thompson Grace
no information yet
Macleod Alice
batsman
Trotter Laura
no information yet
Maqsood Abtaha
bowler
Turner Phoebe
bowler
Miller Florence H
batsman
Turner Sophia
bowler
Munro Sophie
bowler
Villiers Mady
bowler
Penna Madeline
all rounder
Whiting Emily
bowler
Scrivens Grace
all rounder
Wilson Tahlia
wicket keeper
Smale Sophia
bowler
Windsor Emily
batsman
Winfield Lauren
wicket keeper
Match has not started yet