Squads Durham vs Essex T20 T20 Blast, Women 10.07.2026

T20

DUR
DUR
ESS
ESS

Playing

DUR
DUR
ESS
ESS
First TeamSecond Team
Armitage Hollie

all rounder

Bishop Amelie

no information yet

Bates Suzie

all rounder

Bosch Anneke

all rounder

Carr Amara

wicket keeper

Castle Kelly

all rounder

Graham Heather

all rounder

Dowse Ariana

wicket keeper

Heath Bess

wicket keeper

Gardner Joana

all rounder

Johnson Trudy

all rounder

Gillgrass Bryony

no information yet

Gray Eva

bowler

Marlow Emma

all rounder

Robson Harriet

no information yet

Rodgers Mia

wicket keeper

Rook Freya

no information yet

Thompson Grace

no information yet

Trotter Laura

no information yet

Penna Madeline

all rounder

Scrivens Grace

all rounder

Wilson Tahlia

wicket keeper

Winfield Lauren

wicket keeper

Bench

DUR
DUR
ESS
ESS

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet