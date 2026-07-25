Squads Durham vs Gloucestershire First class County Championship 27.08.2026

First class

DUR
DUR
GLO
GLO

Playing

DUR
DUR
GLO
GLO
First TeamSecond Team
Ackermann Colin

all rounder

Ahmed Daz

no information yet

Aldridge Kasey

all rounder

Bailey Archie

no information yet

Bell Gabe

bowler

Bedingham David

wicket keeper

Borthwick Scott

all rounder

Bracey James

wicket keeper

Charlesworth Ben

all rounder

Gay Emilio

batsman

Dhariwal Kamran

no information yet

Lees Alex

batsman

Johnson Alfie

no information yet

Minto James

no information yet

Raine Ben

all rounder

Rhodes Will

all rounder

Rao Aman

no information yet

Robinson Luke

no information yet

Scott Liam

all rounder

Robinson Oliver

wicket keeper

Shaw Josh

bowler

Short D'Arcy

all rounder

Stokes Ben

all rounder

Syed Ahmed

all rounder

Wood Mark

bowler

Bench

DUR
DUR
GLO
GLO

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet