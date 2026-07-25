Match details Durham vs Gloucestershire First class County Championship 27.08.2026

First class

DUR
DUR
GLO
GLO

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, August 27, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Durham Squad

PlayersAckermann Colin, Aldridge Kasey, Bailey Archie, Bedingham David, Borthwick Scott, Carse Brydon, Clark Graham, Conners Sam, Gay Emilio, Ghafari Shafiqullah, Hogg Daniel Maxwell, Lees Alex, McKinney Ben Stewart, Minto James, Olivier Duanne, Parkinson Callum, Potts Matty, Raine Ben, Rhodes Will, Roach Kemar, Robinson Luke, Robinson Oliver, Sowter Nathan, Stokes Ben, Wood Mark
Benchno information yet

Gloucestershire Squad

PlayersAhmed Daz, Bancroft Cameron, Bell Gabe, Boorman Thomas, Bracey James, Brookes Henry, Charlesworth Ben, Charlesworth Luke, Clarke Kristian, De Lange Marchant, Dhariwal Kamran, Hammond Miles, Johnson Alfie, Malan Dawid, Middleton Edward William, Miles Craig, Payne David, Phillips Joseph Peter, Price Oliver Joseph, Rao Aman, Scott Liam, Shaw Josh, Short D'Arcy, Syed Ahmed, Taylor Jack, Taylor Matt, Trego Dexter, van Buuren Graeme, Williams Will
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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Cityno information yet
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Match has not started yet