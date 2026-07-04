T20 Series West Indies vs England Cricket Tournament Players

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T20 Series West Indies vs England

Rashid, Adil

England

Charles, Johnson

Saint Lucia

Hosein, Akeal

Trinidad and Tobago

Jacks, Will

England

Hope, Shai

Barbados

Brook, Harry

England

Cox, Jordan

England

Powell, Rovman

Jamaica

Rutherford, Sherfane

Guyana

Hinds, Terrance

Trinidad and Tobago

Joseph, Shamar

India

Woakes, Chris

England

Buttler, Jos

England

Topley, Reece

England

Duckett, Ben

England

Curran, Sam

England

Salt, Phil

England

Archer, Jofra

England

Ali, Moeen

England

Ahmed, Rehan

England

Motie, Gudakesh

Guyana

Mahmood, Saqib

England

Mills, Tymal

England

Atkinson, Gus

England

Mayers, Kyle

Barbados

Holder, Jason

Barbados

Chase, Roston

Barbados

Joseph, Alzarri

Antigua and Barbuda

Pooran, Nicholas

Trinidad and Tobago

King, Brandon

Jamaica

Shepherd, Romario

Guyana

Potts, Matty

England

Root, Joe

England

Stokes, Ben

England

Leach, Jack

England

Stone, Olly

England

Crawley, Zak

England

Pope, Ollie

England

Carse, Brydon

England

Bethell, Jacob Graham

England

Russell, Andre

Jamaica

Hetmyer, Shimron

Guyana

McCoy, Obed

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Livingstone, Liam

England

Overton, Jamie

England

Chohan, Jafer

England

John A Turner

England

Pepper, Michael-Kyle

England

Tongue, Josh

England

Bashir, Shoaib

England

Mousley, Dan

England

Thomas, Oshane

Jamaica

Lewis, Evin

Trinidad and Tobago

Forde, Matthew

Barbados