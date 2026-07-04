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Rashid, Adil
England
Charles, Johnson
Saint Lucia
Hosein, Akeal
Trinidad and Tobago
Jacks, Will
Hope, Shai
Barbados
Brook, Harry
Cox, Jordan
Powell, Rovman
Jamaica
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Guyana
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Joseph, Shamar
India
Woakes, Chris
Buttler, Jos
Topley, Reece
Duckett, Ben
Curran, Sam
Salt, Phil
Archer, Jofra
Ali, Moeen
Ahmed, Rehan
Motie, Gudakesh
Mahmood, Saqib
Mills, Tymal
Atkinson, Gus
Mayers, Kyle
Holder, Jason
Chase, Roston
Joseph, Alzarri
Antigua and Barbuda
Pooran, Nicholas
King, Brandon
Shepherd, Romario
Potts, Matty
Root, Joe
Stokes, Ben
Leach, Jack
Stone, Olly
Crawley, Zak
Pope, Ollie
Carse, Brydon
Bethell, Jacob Graham
Russell, Andre
Hetmyer, Shimron
McCoy, Obed
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Livingstone, Liam
Overton, Jamie
Chohan, Jafer
John A Turner
Pepper, Michael-Kyle
Tongue, Josh
Bashir, Shoaib
Mousley, Dan
Thomas, Oshane
Lewis, Evin
Forde, Matthew