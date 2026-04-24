Match details Glamorgan vs Leicestershire First class County Championship 24.04.2026

First class

GLA
GLA

(96 ov.) 334/7

LEI
LEI

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Glamorgan won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, April 24, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Glamorgan Squad

PlayersByrom Eddie, Tribe Asa Mark, Zain ul Hasan, Carlson Kiran, Ingram Colin, Dickson Sean, Cooke Chris, van der Gugten Tim, Crane Mason, Gorvin Andrew William, Hadley Ryan
BenchDouthwaite Daniel, Farooqi Fazalhaq, Franco Romano, Harris James, Hope-Bell, Hurle Henry Ellis, Kellaway Benjamin Ian, Leonard Ned, McAndrew Nathan John, McIlroy Jamie, Morris Ben, Nicholls Callum Rhys, Norton Tom, Root Billy, Smale William

Leicestershire Squad

PlayersPatel Rishi, Weatherald Jake, Holland Ian, Tattersall Jonathan, Hill Lewis, Eskinazi Stevie, Cox Ben, Green Ben, Davey Josh, Patel Ajaz, Hull Josh
BenchAhmed Rehan, Budinger SG, Green Alex M, Mike Ben, Scriven Tom, Singh Yadvinder, Trevaskis Liam, Turner Ashton, Wood Sam

Venue Guide

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