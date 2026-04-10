Match details Lancashire vs Derbyshire First class County Championship 10.04.2026

First class

LAN
LAN

351

DER
DER

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Derbyshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, April 10, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Lancashire Squad

PlayersWells Luke, Singh Harry, Bohannon Josh, Harris Marcus, Jones Michael, Hurst Matthew, Hartley Tom, Coughlin Paul, Bailey Tom, Stanley Mitchell Terry, Anderson James
BenchAspinwall Tom, Balderson George Philip, Barnard Charlie, Bell George, Blatherwick Jack, Buttler Jos, Dale Ajeet, Flintoff Rocky, Fonseka D Keshana, Green Chris, Jennings Keaton, Livingstone Liam, Mahmood Saqib, McDermott Ben, Moores Joseph, Phillip Anderson, Salt Phil, Shetty Arav Ritesh, Sutton Oliver William, Wood Luke

Derbyshire Squad

PlayersJewell Caleb Paul, Came Harry, Montgomery Matthew, Guest Brooke, Andersson Martin, Reece Luis, Dal Anuj, Chappell Zak, Aitchison Benjamin William, Bashir Shoaib, Abbas Mohammad
BenchBin Naeem Yousaf, Brown Pat, Donald Aneurin, Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad, Hawkins Joe, Haydon Rory, Madsen Wayne, Moore Harry John, Moqim Sufyan, Morley Jack, Potts Nicholas James, Singh Basra Amrit, Wagstaff Mitchell David, Whiteley Ross

Venue Guide

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