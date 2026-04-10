Squads Lancashire vs Derbyshire First class County Championship 10.04.2026

First class

LAN
LAN

351

DER
DER

Playing

LAN
LAN
DER
DER
First TeamSecond Team
Wells Luke

batsman

Singh Harry

all rounder

Came Harry

batsman

Guest Brooke

wicket keeper

Andersson Martin

all rounder

Hurst Matthew

wicket keeper

Reece Luis

all rounder

Dal Anuj

all rounder

Coughlin Paul

all rounder

Bench

LAN
LAN
DER
DER
First TeamSecond Team
Aspinwall Tom

all rounder

Bin Naeem Yousaf

no information yet

Brown Pat

bowler

Bell George

wicket keeper

Hawkins Joe

no information yet

Buttler Jos

wicket keeper

Haydon Rory

no information yet

Flintoff Rocky

no information yet

Moqim Sufyan

no information yet

Livingstone Liam

all rounder

Singh Basra Amrit

no information yet

McDermott Ben

wicket keeper

Moores Joseph

no information yet

Salt Phil

wicket keeper

Shetty Arav Ritesh

no information yet

Sutton Oliver William

no information yet

Wood Luke

bowler