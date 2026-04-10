Squads Lancashire vs Derbyshire First class County Championship 10.04.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Wells Luke
batsman
Jewell Caleb Paul
batsman
Singh Harry
all rounder
Came Harry
batsman
Bohannon Josh
batsman
Montgomery Matthew
bowler
Harris Marcus
batsman
Guest Brooke
wicket keeper
Jones Michael
batsman
Andersson Martin
all rounder
Hurst Matthew
wicket keeper
Reece Luis
all rounder
Hartley Tom
bowler
Dal Anuj
all rounder
Coughlin Paul
all rounder
Chappell Zak
bowler
Bailey Tom
bowler
Stanley Mitchell Terry
batsman
Bashir Shoaib
bowler
Anderson James
bowler
Abbas Mohammad
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Aspinwall Tom
all rounder
Bin Naeem Yousaf
no information yet
Balderson George Philip
all rounder
Brown Pat
bowler
Barnard Charlie
bowler
Donald Aneurin
batsman
Bell George
wicket keeper
Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad
bowler
Blatherwick Jack
bowler
Hawkins Joe
no information yet
Buttler Jos
wicket keeper
Haydon Rory
no information yet
Dale Ajeet
bowler
Madsen Wayne
batsman
Flintoff Rocky
no information yet
Moore Harry John
bowler
Fonseka D Keshana
batsman
Moqim Sufyan
no information yet
Green Chris
bowler
Morley Jack
bowler
Jennings Keaton
batsman
Potts Nicholas James
bowler
Livingstone Liam
all rounder
Singh Basra Amrit
no information yet
Mahmood Saqib
bowler
Wagstaff Mitchell David
batsman
McDermott Ben
wicket keeper
Whiteley Ross
batsman
Moores Joseph
no information yet
Phillip Anderson
bowler
Salt Phil
wicket keeper
Shetty Arav Ritesh
no information yet
Sutton Oliver William
no information yet
Wood Luke
bowler