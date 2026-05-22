Thomas Rhys Bevan

T20 Blast
Northamptonshire vs Glamorgan
T20 Blast
The County Ground
NOR
165
GLA
162
Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire
T20 Blast
Sophia Gardens
GLA
157
GLO
158
Glamorgan vs Somerset
T20 Blast
Sophia Gardens
GLA
175
SOM
171
Somerset vs Glamorgan
T20 Blast
The Cooper Associates County Ground
SOM
202
GLA
203
Worcestershire vs Glamorgan
T20 Blast
County Ground
WOR
168
GLA
141
Lancashire vs Glamorgan
T20 Blast
Stanley Park
LAN
201
GLA
202
Glamorgan vs Middlesex
T20 Blast
Sophia Gardens
GLA
159
MID
153
Glamorgan vs Warwickshire
T20 Blast
Sophia Gardens
GLA
187
WAR
184
Glamorgan vs Worcestershire
T20 Blast
Sophia Gardens
GLA
WOR
(2 ov.) 19/1
Glamorgan vs Northamptonshire
T20 Blast
GLA
NOR
Warwickshire vs Glamorgan
T20 Blast
WAR
GLA
Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan
T20 Blast
GLO
GLA