Match details Surrey vs The Blaze List a One-Day Cup, Women 13.06.2026

List a

SUR
SUR

252

BLA
BLA

253

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
Toss:The Blaze won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Saturday, June 13, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Surrey Squad

PlayersMonaghan Alice, Macdonald-Gay Ryana, Chathli Kira Meghan, Davidson-Richards Alice, Scholfield Paige, Spence Jemima, Cranstone Aylish, Moore Kalea, Gregory Danielle, Sidhu Izzy, Burke Emily, Harris Laura
BenchBrown Maitlan, Capsey Alice, Chatterji Priyanaz, Coleman Tilly, Dunkley Sophia, Franklin Phoebe, King Rachel, Lambert Charlotte, Miles Bethan, Smith Bryony, Wyatt Danielle

The Blaze Squad

PlayersKelly Marie, Beaumont Tammy, Knott Charli, Elwiss Georgia, Jones Emma, Thanawala Prisha, Claridge Ella, Higham Lucy, Ballinger Grace, Phillips Charley, Ismail Shabnim, Andrews Maria, Wheeler Amy
BenchBryce Kathryn, Bryce Sarah, Gordon Kirstie, Groves Josie, Jones Amy, Kirk Michaela, McCarthy Cassidy, Prendergast Orla, Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet