Inter Provincial Cup Cricket Tournament Players

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Inter Provincial Cup

Little, Joshua

Ireland

Dadswell, Shane

South Africa

Frost, Alistair

Zimbabwe

Laegsgaard, Nicolaj

Denmark

Hald, Oliver

Denmark

van Woerkom, Theo

New Zealand

van der Merwe, Jason

Ireland

Mulder, Jacob

Ireland

Matchett, John

Ireland

Calitz, Benjamin

Canada

McCullough, Carson

Ireland

Kennedy, Adam

Ireland

Moor, Peter

Zimbabwe

Stirling, Paul

Ireland

Balbirnie, Andy

Ireland

Dockrell, George

Ireland

Hume, Graham

Ireland

McBrine, Andy

Ireland

Adair, Mark

Ireland

Campher, Curtis

Ireland

Tucker, Lorcan

Ireland

Doheny, Stephen

Ireland

Tector, Harry

Ireland

Delany, Gareth

Ireland

Hand, Fionn

Ireland

White, Benjamin

Ireland

Mayes, Thomas

Ireland

Humphreys, Matthew

Ireland

Erlank, Michael

South Africa

Piedt, Marcello

South Africa

McCarthy, Barry

Ireland

McCollum, James

Ireland

Commins, Murray

South Africa

Young, Craig

Ireland

Kane, Tyrone

Ireland

Ford, Mathew

Ireland

McCarthy, Liam

Ireland

Kruger, Brandon

Ireland

Smith, Finn Catherwood

Ireland

Granger, Michael

Australia

Frost, Michael

Ireland

McGuire, Nathan

Ireland

Getkate, Shane

Ireland

Wilson, Jared

Ireland

MacBeth, Scott John

Ireland

MacBeth, Ryan

Ireland

McKeegan, Trent

Ireland

Chore, Aniruddha

India

Melley, Cameron

Ireland

McClintock, William

Ireland

Zimmermann, Harry

Ireland

Joyce, Ryan

Ireland

Millar, Robbie

Ireland

Clarke, Ryan

Ireland

Hoey, Gavin

Ireland

Singh, Simi

Ireland

Tector, Tim

Ireland

Wilson, Reuben

Ireland

Donegan, Mark

Ireland

Rosslee, Adam

South Africa

O'Reilly, Mikey

Ireland

Adair, Ross

Ireland

Carmichael, Cade

South Africa

Rock, Neil

Ireland

Topping, Morgan

Ireland

Pretorius, Ruhan

South Africa

Foster, Matthew

Australia

Koen, Tyron

South Africa

Manley, Josh

Ireland

Weldon, Matthew

Ireland

Robertson, Cian

Ireland

Burton, Max

Ireland

Hunter, Ryan

Ireland

Olphert, Conor

Ireland

Curry, Raymond

Ireland

Doherty, Liam Conor

Ireland

Roulston, Gavin

Ireland

Singh, Dharm

Melly, Cameron George

Orr, Tommy

Wilson, Josh

Ireland

Ford, Greg

Ireland

McLoughlin Gavin, Cormac Micheal Joseph

Ireland

Tector, Jack

Ireland

Sidhu, Amish

Ireland

David O’Halloran

Lodewicus le Roux, Philippus

Ireland

Harbinson, Samuel James

Australia

Joyce, Ryan

South Africa

Hassett, Cormac

Ireland

Frost, Mike

Ireland

Sherzad, Muzamil

Ireland

McDonough, Byron

Ireland

Karunakaran, Ryan

Lutton, Finn

Ireland

Dyer, Harry

Ireland

Lynch, Seamus

Ireland

Hunter, Ryan

Ireland

Egerton, Cian

Delany, David

Ireland

McNally, John

Ireland

De Freitas, Christopher

South Africa

Hunter, Ryan

Egan, Jake

Ireland

Lues, Dylan

Ireland

McNicholl, Sean

Ireland

Neill, Jordan

Ireland

Hilton, Kian

Ireland

Riley, Oliver

Ireland

Forbes, Jamie

Khan, Zubair Hassan

Pakistan

Buss, Jack

Prakash, Ashil

Kumar, Kanishk

Saghir, Awais

Broome, Daniel

O'Sullivan, Eshan

Ireland

Stevenson, Connor

Metcalfe, Ollie

Heywood, Aaron

Ireland

Hutchinson, Matthew

MacBeth, Jack

Topping, Sam

England

Hunter, James

Ireland

Adey, Aditya

Ireland

Lecky, Adam

Adrianatos, Mark

South africa

Metcalfe, Oliver

Ireland

Dickson, Jack Michael

Francis, Peter

Modgil, Swapnil

Ireland

Anjum, Nabeel

Patel, Monil

India

Lalor, Jack

Willemse, Samuel

Deveraj, Melvin

Ireland

Moondra, Jai

Ireland

O'Sullivan, David

Leckey, Adam

Ireland

Ogilby, Freddie

Ireland

Willemse, Sam

Ireland

Prophet, Thorne

South africa

Khan, Suliman Safi

Afghanistan

Totakhil, Nasir

Afghanistan

Devaraj, Melvin

Nabi, Bakhtyar

Hollard, Matt

Ireland

Tonge, Mark

Dougherty, Billy

Haslett, Samuel

Ireland

Lues, Dylan

Swart, Charles

Martins, Jeremy

Portugal

Hassan, Shahid

Doherty, Alastair