Match details Kent vs Northamptonshire First class County Championship 10.04.2026

First class

KEN
KEN
NOR
NOR

(91 ov.) 409/1

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Northamptonshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, April 10, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Kent Squad

PlayersCompton Ben, Crawley Zak, Northeast Sam, Muyeye Tawanda, Bell-Drummond Daniel, Evison Joey, Benjamin Christopher Gavin, Denly Jaydn, Dudgeon Keith, Milnes Matt, Jas Singh
BenchCohen Michael, Curtiss Olly, Dawkins Ben, Denly Joe, Finch Harry, Flintoff Corey Leigh, Klaassen Fred, Muthusamy Senuran, Parkinson Matt, Quinn Matt, Rogers Tom, Singh Ekansh, Stewart Grant, Stuurman Glenton

Northamptonshire Squad

PlayersVasconcelos Ricardo, Procter Luke, Harrison Calvin, McSweeney Nathan, Zaib Saif, Sales James, Bartlett George, McManus Lewis, Sanderson Ben, Conway Harry, Weatherall Raphael A
BenchBreetzke Matthew, Broad Justin, Buchake Arush, Chahal Yuzvendra, Guthrie Liam, James Kimber Louis Philip, Keogh Rob, Leech Dominic, Lynn Chris, Merwe Stuart Padraig van der, Miller Angus H, Ramesh Nirvan, Scrimshaw George, Sharma Aadi, Willey David

Venue Guide

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