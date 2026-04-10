Match details Nottinghamshire vs Glamorgan First class County Championship 10.04.2026

First class

NOT
NOT

279

GLA
GLA

(32 ov.) 81/4

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Glamorgan won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, April 10, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Nottinghamshire Squad

PlayersHameed Haseeb, Slater Ben, Duckett Ben, Clarke Joe, Haynes Jack, Verreynne Kyle, Patterson-White Liam, O'Neill Fergus, Hutton Brett, Tongue Josh, Pennington Dillon
BenchAhmed Farhan, Ali Mohammad, Giles Thomas Oliver, Hatton-Lowe Byron, Henry Hayes James Philip, Holland Travis Patrick, Howell Benny, James Lyndon, Lord Robert, Martindale Ben, McCann Freddie, McKerr Conor, Moore Francis Henry, Munsey George, Pocklington Joe, Seecharan Samuel Jack, Siddle Peter, Stone Olly

Glamorgan Squad

PlayersByrom Eddie, Tribe Asa Mark, Zain ul Hasan, Carlson Kiran, Ingram Colin, Dickson Sean, Cooke Chris, van der Gugten Tim, Crane Mason, Gorvin Andrew William, Hadley Ryan, Kellaway Benjamin Ian
BenchDouthwaite Daniel, Farooqi Fazalhaq, Franco Romano, Harris James, Hope-Bell, Hurle Henry Ellis, Leonard Ned, McAndrew Nathan John, McIlroy Jamie, Morris Ben, Nicholls Callum Rhys, Norton Tom, Root Billy, Smale William

Venue Guide

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