Squads Lancashire Thunder vs Essex List a One-Day Cup, Women 23.06.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Lamb Emma
all rounder
Dowse Ariana
wicket keeper
Jones Evelyn
batsman
Macleod Alice
batsman
Kesteven Tilly
no information yet
Gillgrass Bryony
no information yet
Mack Katie
batsman
Bosch Anneke
all rounder
Smale Seren
wicket keeper
Miller Florence H
batsman
Threlkeld Ellie
wicket keeper
Gardner Joana
all rounder
Morris Fi
bowler
Heap Liberty
bowler
Cross Kate
bowler
Munro Sophie
bowler
Norris Tara
bowler
Gray Eva
bowler
Weerappuli Venus
no information yet
MacGregor Esmae
bowler
Jones Hannah
no information yet
Thaker Clara
no information yet
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Bell Olivia
bowler
Carr Amara
wicket keeper
Carter Darcey
all rounder
Coppack Kate Louise
all rounder
Clarke Alice
wicket keeper
Grewcock Jodie
bowler
Collins Danielle
batsman
Griffith Cordelia
batsman
Ecclestone Sophie
all rounder
Harman Nancy
bowler
Gaur Mahika
bowler
Maqsood Abtaha
bowler
Johnson Grace M
all rounder
Scrivens Grace
all rounder
Lewis Gaby
batsman
Smale Sophia
bowler
Lister Ailsa
wicket keeper
Morris Sophie
bowler
Penna Madeline
all rounder
Potts Grace
bowler