Squads Lancashire Thunder vs Essex List a One-Day Cup, Women 23.06.2026

List a

LAT
LAT

272

ESS
ESS

119

Playing

LAT
LAT
ESS
ESS
First TeamSecond Team
Lamb Emma

all rounder

Dowse Ariana

wicket keeper

Kesteven Tilly

no information yet

Gillgrass Bryony

no information yet

Mack Katie

batsman

Bosch Anneke

all rounder

Smale Seren

wicket keeper

Threlkeld Ellie

wicket keeper

Gardner Joana

all rounder

Morris Fi

bowler

Gray Eva

bowler

Weerappuli Venus

no information yet

Jones Hannah

no information yet

Thaker Clara

no information yet

Bench

LAT
LAT
ESS
ESS
First TeamSecond Team
Carr Amara

wicket keeper

Carter Darcey

all rounder

Clarke Alice

wicket keeper

Johnson Grace M

all rounder

Scrivens Grace

all rounder

Lewis Gaby

batsman

Lister Ailsa

wicket keeper

Penna Madeline

all rounder