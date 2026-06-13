Squads Surrey vs The Blaze List a One-Day Cup, Women 13.06.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Monaghan Alice
all rounder
Kelly Marie
batsman
Macdonald-Gay Ryana
all rounder
Beaumont Tammy
wicket keeper
Chathli Kira Meghan
batsman
Knott Charli
all rounder
Davidson-Richards Alice
all rounder
Elwiss Georgia
all rounder
Scholfield Paige
all rounder
Jones Emma
no information yet
Spence Jemima
batsman
Thanawala Prisha
no information yet
Cranstone Aylish
batsman
Claridge Ella
wicket keeper
Moore Kalea
bowler
Higham Lucy
all rounder
Gregory Danielle
bowler
Ballinger Grace
bowler
Sidhu Izzy
no information yet
Phillips Charley
batsman
Burke Emily
all rounder
Ismail Shabnim
bowler
Harris Laura
batsman
Andrews Maria
no information yet
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Brown Maitlan
all rounder
Bryce Kathryn
all rounder
Capsey Alice
all rounder
Bryce Sarah
wicket keeper
Chatterji Priyanaz
all rounder
Gordon Kirstie
bowler
Coleman Tilly
no information yet
Groves Josie
bowler
Dunkley Sophia
batsman
Jones Amy
wicket keeper
Franklin Phoebe
batsman
Kirk Michaela
batsman
King Rachel
wicket keeper
McCarthy Cassidy
bowler
Lambert Charlotte
bowler
Prendergast Orla
all rounder
Miles Bethan
bowler
Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth
all rounder
Smith Bryony
all rounder
Wyatt Danielle
batsman