Squads Surrey vs The Blaze List a One-Day Cup, Women 13.06.2026

List a

SUR
SUR

252

BLA
BLA

253

Playing

SUR
SUR
BLA
BLA
First TeamSecond Team
Monaghan Alice

all rounder

Beaumont Tammy

wicket keeper

Knott Charli

all rounder

Elwiss Georgia

all rounder

Scholfield Paige

all rounder

Jones Emma

no information yet

Thanawala Prisha

no information yet

Claridge Ella

wicket keeper

Higham Lucy

all rounder

Sidhu Izzy

no information yet

Burke Emily

all rounder

Andrews Maria

no information yet

Bench

SUR
SUR
BLA
BLA
First TeamSecond Team
Brown Maitlan

all rounder

Bryce Kathryn

all rounder

Capsey Alice

all rounder

Bryce Sarah

wicket keeper

Coleman Tilly

no information yet

Jones Amy

wicket keeper

King Rachel

wicket keeper

Prendergast Orla

all rounder

Smith Bryony

all rounder