Squads Hampshire vs Lancashire Thunder T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Bouchier Maia
batsman
Jones Evelyn
batsman
McCaughan Ella
batsman
Lanning Meg
batsman
Adams Georgia
batsman
Carter Darcey
all rounder
Sweet Francesca
no information yet
Lamb Emma
all rounder
Southby Rhianna
wicket keeper
Kesteven Tilly
no information yet
Harman Nancy
bowler
Threlkeld Ellie
wicket keeper
Norgrove Abigale
batsman
Smale Seren
wicket keeper
Dattani Naomi
all rounder
Cross Kate
bowler
Wellington Amanda
bowler
Norris Tara
bowler
Tulloch Poppy
no information yet
Weerappuli Venus
no information yet
Tyson Rebecca
bowler
Jones Hannah
no information yet
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Bell Lauren
bowler
Bell Olivia
bowler
Bishop Megan
no information yet
Bolton Nicole
all rounder
Bristowe Eliza
no information yet
Brown Natalie
all rounder
Davies Freya
bowler
Clarke Alice
wicket keeper
Gibb Daisy
no information yet
Collins Danielle
batsman
Hardwick Hannah
all rounder
Collins Danielle
no information yet
Kemp Freya
bowler
Dickinson Rachel
no information yet
Knott Charli
all rounder
Dyson Alice
bowler
Lee Ava Georgina
all rounder
Ecclestone Sophie
all rounder
Mullan Daisy
batsman
Fackrell Ria
bowler
Perry Ellyse
all rounder
Gaur Mahika
bowler
Smith Linsey
bowler
Graham Phoebe
bowler
Sproul Pippa Nancy
wicket keeper
Heap Liberty
bowler
Sturge Megan
bowler
Johnson Grace M
all rounder
Taylor Mary
all rounder
Kaur Harmanpreet
all rounder