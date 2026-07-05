Squads Hampshire vs Lancashire Thunder T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.07.2026

T20

HAM
HAM

135

LAT
LAT

131

Playing

HAM
HAM
LAT
LAT
First TeamSecond Team
Carter Darcey

all rounder

Sweet Francesca

no information yet

Lamb Emma

all rounder

Southby Rhianna

wicket keeper

Kesteven Tilly

no information yet

Threlkeld Ellie

wicket keeper

Smale Seren

wicket keeper

Dattani Naomi

all rounder

Tulloch Poppy

no information yet

Weerappuli Venus

no information yet

Jones Hannah

no information yet

Bench

HAM
HAM
LAT
LAT
First TeamSecond Team
Bishop Megan

no information yet

Bolton Nicole

all rounder

Bristowe Eliza

no information yet

Brown Natalie

all rounder

Clarke Alice

wicket keeper

Gibb Daisy

no information yet

Hardwick Hannah

all rounder

Collins Danielle

no information yet

Dickinson Rachel

no information yet

Knott Charli

all rounder

Lee Ava Georgina

all rounder

Perry Ellyse

all rounder

Sproul Pippa Nancy

wicket keeper

Johnson Grace M

all rounder

Taylor Mary

all rounder

Kaur Harmanpreet

all rounder