Match details Hampshire vs Lancashire Thunder T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.07.2026

T20

HAM
HAM

135

LAT
LAT

131

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Friday, July 17, 2026
Toss:Hampshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, July 05, 2026 10:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Hampshire Squad

PlayersBouchier Maia, McCaughan Ella, Adams Georgia, Sweet Francesca, Southby Rhianna, Harman Nancy, Norgrove Abigale, Dattani Naomi, Wellington Amanda, Tulloch Poppy, Tyson Rebecca
BenchBell Lauren, Bishop Megan, Bristowe Eliza, Davies Freya, Gibb Daisy, Hardwick Hannah, Kemp Freya, Knott Charli, Lee Ava Georgina, Mullan Daisy, Perry Ellyse, Smith Linsey, Sproul Pippa Nancy, Sturge Megan, Taylor Mary

Lancashire Thunder Squad

PlayersJones Evelyn, Lanning Meg, Carter Darcey, Lamb Emma, Kesteven Tilly, Threlkeld Ellie, Smale Seren, Cross Kate, Norris Tara, Weerappuli Venus, Jones Hannah
BenchBell Olivia, Bolton Nicole, Brown Natalie, Clarke Alice, Collins Danielle, Collins Danielle, Dickinson Rachel, Dyson Alice, Ecclestone Sophie, Fackrell Ria, Gaur Mahika, Graham Phoebe, Heap Liberty, Johnson Grace M, Kaur Harmanpreet, King Alana, Lewis Gaby, Lister Ailsa, Luus Sune, Mack Katie, McGrath Tahlia, Miles Natasha, Morris Fi, Morris Sophie, Penna Madeline, Potts Grace, Rainey Hannah, Satterthwaite Amy, Tahuhu Lea, Telford Ella, Villiers Mady

Venue Guide

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