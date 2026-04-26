Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League Match Prediction LSG 51 % Chance of Winning KKR 49 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Indian Premier League is about to bring another intense clash for the fans, as Lucknow Super Giants will be going against the Kolkata Knight Riders. This match will take place on 26 April at 7:30 PM IST at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Lucknow Super Giants are heading to this game after losing their previous one to Rajasthan Royals by 40 runs. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders are heading to this game after winning their previous one against the Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets.

Who will win? Lucknow Super Giants Kolkata Knight Riders Vote 0 votes

Facts: Lucknow Super Giants have won three of their last five games against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Ajinkya Rahane has scored 99 runs off 59 balls against Mohammed Shami, while Shami is yet to take his wicket.

Mitchell Marsh has scored 22 runs off 17 balls against Vaibhav Arora, while Vaibhav has dismissed him once.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Chances of Winning

Lucknow Super Giants will be heading to the next game with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage and has also been strong against KKR in the recent games. They have players such as Mitchell Marsh, who has scored 210 runs in 7 innings at an average of 30, and Prince Yadav, who holds 13 wickets in 7 matches at an average of 16.76. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders will be trying their best to continue their winning momentum by turning the tables. They have players such as Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who has scored 200 runs in 7 innings at an average of 33.33, and Kartik Tyagi, who holds 8 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 27.37.

Lucknow Super Giants Chances of Winning: 51%

Kolkata Knight Riders Chances of Winning: 49%

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Lucknow Super Giants have not been able to secure wins in the tournament lately. Despite their initial wins, the team has encountered a losing streak, putting them 9th in the table with 5 losses in 7 games. But in the match against KKR, the team takes home ground advantage and has also been strong against KKR in recent games. They have batters such as Mukul Choudhary, who has scored 155 runs in 7 innings at an average of 38.75, and Rishabh Pant, who has scored 147 runs in 7 innings at an average of 24.50. Mohsin Khan holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 19.75.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders have finally regained their winning momentum ahead of this game. But it will be challenging for the team to continue their form in this game, noting their record against LSG. They have batters such as Cameron Green, who has scored 162 runs in 7 innings at an average of 27, and Ajinkya Rahane, who has scored 152 runs in 7 innings at an average of 25.33. Sunil Narine has grabbed 6 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 26.16.

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Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, which offers the home-ground advantage to LSG. Out of the 9 T20Is played here, 5 have been won by the team batting first, showcasing how this pitch favours the batters. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 151, dropping to 126 in the second innings. Therefore, the toss-winning team in the next game is predicted to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders is unlikely to be affected due to the weather conditions.

Mostly Cloudy 17% Humidity 28° - 43° C 24 kmph

Mostly Cloudy 17% Humidity 28° - 43° C 24 kmph

Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders Player List

Team Form

Lucknow Super Giants Team Form

Lucknow Super Giants have encountered a losing streak in the current phase of the tournament. The team holds four losses and one win in its last five games, aiming to regain form in the match against KKR. They have players such as Mohammed Shami, who holds 7 wickets in 7 innings at an economy of 8, and Aiden Markram, who has scored 162 runs in 7 innings at an average of 23.14.

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

Kolkata Knight Riders have finally managed to regain their momentum. Now the team holds one win and four losses in its last five games, as they prepare for the game against LSG. They have players such as Vaibhav Arora, who holds 7 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 37.71, and Rinku Singh, who has scored 132 runs in 6 innings at an average of 33.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Lucknow Super Giants Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.90 Bet Now! Kolkata Knight Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.90 Bet Now!

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Batters

Mitchell Marsh stands as the highest run scorer for Lucknow Super Giants. He has managed to score 459 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 45.90.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi is leading the run scoring charts for the Kolkata Knight Riders right now. He has managed to score 259 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 28.78.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Bowlers

Prince Yadav has turned out to be a star with the ball for Lucknow Super Giants. He has secured 13 wickets for the team in his last 7 games at an economy of 8.38.

Vaibhav Arora continues to take wickets for Kolkata Knight Riders at regular intervals. He has grabbed 12 wickets in his last 8 games at an economy of 11.46.