Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League Match Prediction
LSG
51%
Chance of Winning
KKR
49%
Parimatch
T20
Ekana Cricket Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- Lucknow Super Giants have won three of their last five games against Kolkata Knight Riders.
- Ajinkya Rahane has scored 99 runs off 59 balls against Mohammed Shami, while Shami is yet to take his wicket.
- Mitchell Marsh has scored 22 runs off 17 balls against Vaibhav Arora, while Vaibhav has dismissed him once.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Chances of Winning
Lucknow Super Giants will be heading to the next game with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage and has also been strong against KKR in the recent games. They have players such as Mitchell Marsh, who has scored 210 runs in 7 innings at an average of 30, and Prince Yadav, who holds 13 wickets in 7 matches at an average of 16.76. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders will be trying their best to continue their winning momentum by turning the tables. They have players such as Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who has scored 200 runs in 7 innings at an average of 33.33, and Kartik Tyagi, who holds 8 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 27.37.
- Lucknow Super Giants Chances of Winning: 51%
- Kolkata Knight Riders Chances of Winning: 49%
Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Lucknow Super Giants have not been able to secure wins in the tournament lately. Despite their initial wins, the team has encountered a losing streak, putting them 9th in the table with 5 losses in 7 games. But in the match against KKR, the team takes home ground advantage and has also been strong against KKR in recent games. They have batters such as Mukul Choudhary, who has scored 155 runs in 7 innings at an average of 38.75, and Rishabh Pant, who has scored 147 runs in 7 innings at an average of 24.50. Mohsin Khan holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 19.75.
On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders have finally regained their winning momentum ahead of this game. But it will be challenging for the team to continue their form in this game, noting their record against LSG. They have batters such as Cameron Green, who has scored 162 runs in 7 innings at an average of 27, and Ajinkya Rahane, who has scored 152 runs in 7 innings at an average of 25.33. Sunil Narine has grabbed 6 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 26.16.
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Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction
The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, which offers the home-ground advantage to LSG. Out of the 9 T20Is played here, 5 have been won by the team batting first, showcasing how this pitch favours the batters. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 151, dropping to 126 in the second innings. Therefore, the toss-winning team in the next game is predicted to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders is unlikely to be affected due to the weather conditions.
Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Marsh Mitchell
all rounder
Rahane Ajinkya
batsman
Badoni Ayush
batsman
Seifert Tim
wicket keeper
Pant Rishabh
wicket keeper
Raghuvanshi Angkrish
batsman
Markram Aiden
all rounder
Green Cameron
all rounder
Pooran Nicholas
wicket keeper
Powell Rovman
all rounder
Choudhary M
wicket keeper
Singh Rinku
batsman
Linde George
all rounder
Singh Ramandeep
batsman
Shami Mohammed
bowler
Roy Anukul
all rounder
Singh Rathi Digvesh
no information yet
Narine Sunil
all rounder
Khan Mohsin
bowler
Arora Vaibhav
bowler
Yadav Prince
no information yet
Tyagi Kartik
bowler
Singh Himmat
batsman
Pandey Manish
batsman
Raghuwanshi Akshat
batsman
Allen Finn
wicket keeper
Samad Abdul
batsman
Dahiya Tejasvi
no information yet
Khan Avesh
bowler
Saini Navdeep
bowler
Siddharth Manimaran
bowler
Chakravarthy Varun
bowler
Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Head to Head
Team Form
Lucknow Super Giants Team Form
Lucknow Super Giants have encountered a losing streak in the current phase of the tournament. The team holds four losses and one win in its last five games, aiming to regain form in the match against KKR. They have players such as Mohammed Shami, who holds 7 wickets in 7 innings at an economy of 8, and Aiden Markram, who has scored 162 runs in 7 innings at an average of 23.14.
Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form
Kolkata Knight Riders have finally managed to regain their momentum. Now the team holds one win and four losses in its last five games, as they prepare for the game against LSG. They have players such as Vaibhav Arora, who holds 7 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 37.71, and Rinku Singh, who has scored 132 runs in 6 innings at an average of 33.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders
T20
Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Lucknow Super Giants
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Kolkata Knight Riders
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Batters
Mitchell Marsh stands as the highest run scorer for Lucknow Super Giants. He has managed to score 459 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 45.90.
Angkrish Raghuvanshi is leading the run scoring charts for the Kolkata Knight Riders right now. He has managed to score 259 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 28.78.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Bowlers
Prince Yadav has turned out to be a star with the ball for Lucknow Super Giants. He has secured 13 wickets for the team in his last 7 games at an economy of 8.38.
Vaibhav Arora continues to take wickets for Kolkata Knight Riders at regular intervals. He has grabbed 12 wickets in his last 8 games at an economy of 11.46.
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