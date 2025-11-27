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Sunil Kumar
Ajay Thakur
Fazel Atrachali
Pawan Sehrawat
Pankaj Mohite
Maninder Singh
Joginder Narwal
Deepak Niwas Hooda
Anup Kumar
Pardeep Narwal
Naveen Kumar
Vijay
Krishan Kumar Hooda
Bc Ramesh
Manpreet Singh
Nitin Rawal
Rishank Devadiga
Mahender Singh
Randhir Singh
Vishal Bhardwaj
Jang Kun Lee
Sachin Tawar
Siddharth Desai
Abhishek Singh
Chandran Ranjit
Surender Nada
Ravinder Pahal
Deepak Hooda
Manjeet Chhillar
Ram Mehar Singh
Rohit Gulia
Mohammad Nabibakhsh
Hadi Oshtorak
Prashanth Rai
Sandeep Narwal
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Rohit Kumar
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Jeeva Kumar
Vishal Mane
Baldev Singh
Akhil Kumar
Sukesh Hegde
Ajinkya Kapre
Sumit Kumar
Rinku Narwal
K Prapanjan
Vikas Kandola
Sanjeev Kumar Baliyan
Ravi Kumar
Shrikant Jadhav
Meraj Sheykh
Nitin Tomar
V Ajith Kumar
Ajay Kumar
Ran Singh
Sonu Jaglan
Jagdish Kumble
Parvesh Bhainswal
Srinivas Reddy
Sandeep Dhull
Gb More
Athul Ms
Deepak Narwal
Abozar Mohajermighani
Gholamreza Mazandarani
Girish Maruti Ernak
Amit Hooda
Amit Sheoran
Rituraj Koravi
Surinder Singh
Nilesh Salunkhe
Sagar Krishna
Mohit Chhillar
Vikas Kale
Kashiling Adake
Edacherry Bhaskaran
C Arun
Shabeer Bapu
Rambir Singh Khokhar
Farhad Milaghardan
Rohit Baliyan
Suraj Desai
Vikash Khandola
Suurender Singh
More Gb
Sumit Singh
Kuldeep Singh
Selvamani K
See How Gujarat Giants Have Performed in Pro Kabaddi League
7 months ago
news
kabaddi
Pro Kabaddi 2021 | Haryana Steelers' Rakesh Kumar opens up on adjustments he made to become a coach
5 years ago
news
kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Chances of claiming title – Haryana Steelers
7 years ago
feature
kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Players were switched off in second half as it was our last league game, says Rakesh Kumar
7 years ago
news
kabaddi
PKL 2019 | We'll play our last league match with full intensity, says Prashanth Kumar Rai
7 years ago
news
kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Whatever new players we had, we wanted to give them a chance, says Jagdish Kumble
7 years ago
news
kabaddi
PKL 2019 | We need to regroup and assess this performance, says Rakesh Kumar
7 years ago
news
kabaddi
PKL 2019 | From player to expert to coach – Rakesh Kumar traverses entire spectrum
7 years ago
feature
kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Defence played little weak in first half, says Dharmaraj Cheralathan
7 years ago
news
kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Defensive errors cost us opportunity to start home leg with win, admits Rakesh Kumar
7 years ago
news
kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Fit after minor knee injury, Dharmaraj Cheralathan confident to lead Haryana Steelers to glory in home leg
7 years ago
feature
kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Haryana Steelers played well after they paid heed to my words, asserts Rakesh Kumar
7 years ago
news
kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Will try to win as many matches as possible to be in Top 2, asserts Vikash Kandola
7 years ago
news
kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Missed presence of our captain in the match, admits Rakesh Kumar
7 years ago
news
kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Our combinations were spot on, says Mandar Shetty
7 years ago
news
kabaddi
PKL 2019 | We allowed U Mumba chance to comeback into game, says Rakesh Kumar
7 years ago
news
kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Plan against Bengaluru Bulls raiders worked, says Rakesh Kumar
7 years ago
news
kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Aim is to improve with every passing game, says Vikash Kandola
7 years ago
news
kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Despite Sunil’s good performance, defence didn’t deliver as unit, explains Rakesh Kumar
7 years ago
news
kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Credit for this victory goes entirely to teamwork, says Krishan Kumar Hooda
7 years ago
news
kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Defence took rash decisions which cost us the match, states Rakesh Kumar
7 years ago
news
kabaddi
PKL 2019 | It’s going to take some time to adjust, says Rakesh Kumar
7 years ago
news
kabaddi
PKL 2019 | First match as coach was surreal experience despite negative result, states Anup Kumar
7 years ago
news
kabaddi
PKL 2019 | I keep thinking if I'll be able to deliver as coach, says Rakesh Kumar
7 years ago
news
kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Haryana Steelers announce Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula as Official Centre
7 years ago
news
kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Dharmaraj Cheralathan to lead Haryana Steelers in season 7
7 years ago
news
kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Retired from competitive kabaddi, Anup Kumar aims to build future stars through coaching
7 years ago
feature
kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Haryana Steelers coach Rakesh Kumar aims playoffs as primary target
7 years ago
news
kabaddi
PKL auction 2019 | 200 players go under the hammer as PKL teams spend money in galore
7 years ago
news
kabaddi
Pro Kabaddi League | Rakesh Kumar joins Haryana Steelers as head coach for Season 7
7 years ago
news
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