Rakesh Kumar News

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Pro Kabaddi 2021 | Haryana Steelers' Rakesh Kumar opens up on adjustments he made to become a coach

Pro Kabaddi 2021 | Haryana Steelers' Rakesh Kumar opens up on adjustments he made to become a coach

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Chances of claiming title – Haryana Steelers

PKL 2019 | Chances of claiming title – Haryana Steelers

  • feature
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Players were switched off in second half as it was our last league game, says Rakesh Kumar

PKL 2019 | Players were switched off in second half as it was our last league game, says Rakesh Kumar

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | We'll play our last league match with full intensity, says Prashanth Kumar Rai

PKL 2019 | We'll play our last league match with full intensity, says Prashanth Kumar Rai

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Whatever new players we had, we wanted to give them a chance, says Jagdish Kumble

PKL 2019 | Whatever new players we had, we wanted to give them a chance, says Jagdish Kumble

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | We need to regroup and assess this performance, says Rakesh Kumar

PKL 2019 | We need to regroup and assess this performance, says Rakesh Kumar

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | From player to expert to coach – Rakesh Kumar traverses entire spectrum

PKL 2019 | From player to expert to coach – Rakesh Kumar traverses entire spectrum

  • feature
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Defence played little weak in first half, says Dharmaraj Cheralathan

PKL 2019 | Defence played little weak in first half, says Dharmaraj Cheralathan

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Defensive errors cost us opportunity to start home leg with win, admits Rakesh Kumar

PKL 2019 | Defensive errors cost us opportunity to start home leg with win, admits Rakesh Kumar

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Fit after minor knee injury, Dharmaraj Cheralathan confident to lead Haryana Steelers to glory in home leg

PKL 2019 | Fit after minor knee injury, Dharmaraj Cheralathan confident to lead Haryana Steelers to glory in home leg

  • feature
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Haryana Steelers played well after they paid heed to my words, asserts Rakesh Kumar

PKL 2019 | Haryana Steelers played well after they paid heed to my words, asserts Rakesh Kumar

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Will try to win as many matches as possible to be in Top 2, asserts Vikash Kandola

PKL 2019 | Will try to win as many matches as possible to be in Top 2, asserts Vikash Kandola

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Missed presence of our captain in the match, admits Rakesh Kumar

PKL 2019 | Missed presence of our captain in the match, admits Rakesh Kumar

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | We allowed U Mumba chance to comeback into game, says Rakesh Kumar

PKL 2019 | We allowed U Mumba chance to comeback into game, says Rakesh Kumar

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Plan against Bengaluru Bulls raiders worked, says Rakesh Kumar

PKL 2019 | Plan against Bengaluru Bulls raiders worked, says Rakesh Kumar

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Aim is to improve with every passing game, says Vikash Kandola

PKL 2019 | Aim is to improve with every passing game, says Vikash Kandola

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Despite Sunil’s good performance, defence didn’t deliver as unit, explains Rakesh Kumar

PKL 2019 | Despite Sunil’s good performance, defence didn’t deliver as unit, explains Rakesh Kumar

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Credit for this victory goes entirely to teamwork, says Krishan Kumar Hooda

PKL 2019 | Credit for this victory goes entirely to teamwork, says Krishan Kumar Hooda

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Defence took rash decisions which cost us the match, states Rakesh Kumar

PKL 2019 | Defence took rash decisions which cost us the match, states Rakesh Kumar

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | It’s going to take some time to adjust, says Rakesh Kumar

PKL 2019 | It’s going to take some time to adjust, says Rakesh Kumar

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | First match as coach was surreal experience despite negative result, states Anup Kumar

PKL 2019 | First match as coach was surreal experience despite negative result, states Anup Kumar

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | I keep thinking if I'll be able to deliver as coach, says Rakesh Kumar

PKL 2019 | I keep thinking if I'll be able to deliver as coach, says Rakesh Kumar

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Haryana Steelers announce Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula as Official Centre

PKL 2019 | Haryana Steelers announce Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula as Official Centre

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Dharmaraj Cheralathan to lead Haryana Steelers in season 7

PKL 2019 | Dharmaraj Cheralathan to lead Haryana Steelers in season 7

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Retired from competitive kabaddi, Anup Kumar aims to build future stars through coaching

PKL 2019 | Retired from competitive kabaddi, Anup Kumar aims to build future stars through coaching

  • feature
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Haryana Steelers coach Rakesh Kumar aims playoffs as primary target

PKL 2019 | Haryana Steelers coach Rakesh Kumar aims playoffs as primary target

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL auction 2019 | 200 players go under the hammer as PKL teams spend money in galore

PKL auction 2019 | 200 players go under the hammer as PKL teams spend money in galore

  • news
  • kabaddi