Pardeep Narwal News

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Teams
Tournaments
Players
PKL Celebrates Pardeep Narwals Glorious Legacy

PKL Celebrates Pardeep Narwals Glorious Legacy

  • news
  • kabaddi
Gopichand Highlights Similarities Between Kabaddi and Badminton at PKL Opener

Gopichand Highlights Similarities Between Kabaddi and Badminton at PKL Opener

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL to Honour Pardeep Narwal Ahead of Season 12

PKL to Honour Pardeep Narwal Ahead of Season 12

  • news
  • kabaddi
Watch Out for All the Famous Pro Kabaddi Records

Watch Out for All the Famous Pro Kabaddi Records

  • news
  • kabaddi
Are These the Greatest Raiders in Pro Kabaddi History?

Are These the Greatest Raiders in Pro Kabaddi History?

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL | Best raiders from all seasons and top 10 raiders overall

PKL | Best raiders from all seasons and top 10 raiders overall

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL | After becoming first to 1500 points, Pardeep Narwal eyes more records this season

PKL | After becoming first to 1500 points, Pardeep Narwal eyes more records this season

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL | Twitter haills 'GOAT' Pardeep Narwal as he becomes first in tournament history to get to 1500 points

PKL | Twitter haills 'GOAT' Pardeep Narwal as he becomes first in tournament history to get to 1500 points

  • news
  • kabaddi
WATCH | Pardeep Narwal's casual raid surprises defender Krishan Dhull

WATCH | Pardeep Narwal's casual raid surprises defender Krishan Dhull

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL | Pardeep Narwal gives up ghee and sweets to regain his lost mojo, targets 1600 points this season

PKL | Pardeep Narwal gives up ghee and sweets to regain his lost mojo, targets 1600 points this season

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Pardeep Narwal decimates opposition with four-point raid

PKL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Pardeep Narwal decimates opposition with four-point raid

  • news
  • kabaddi
Pro Kabaddi League | Twitter can't keep calm as Manjeet's super raid shifts momentum in Dabang Delhi's favour

Pro Kabaddi League | Twitter can't keep calm as Manjeet's super raid shifts momentum in Dabang Delhi's favour

  • news
  • kabaddi
Pro Kabaddi League | Top raiders who could do bulk of scoring for their teams

Pro Kabaddi League | Top raiders who could do bulk of scoring for their teams

  • news
  • kabaddi
Pro Kabaddi | Sagar and Manjeet take Tamil Thalaivas to win over UP Yoddha

Pro Kabaddi | Sagar and Manjeet take Tamil Thalaivas to win over UP Yoddha

  • news
  • kabaddi
Pro Kabaddi | U Mumba and U.P. Yoddha share spoils in closely-fought tie

Pro Kabaddi | U Mumba and U.P. Yoddha share spoils in closely-fought tie

  • news
  • kabaddi
Pro Kabaddi | Top teams Dabang Delhi, Bengaluru Bulls and U Mumba seek to consolidate positions

Pro Kabaddi | Top teams Dabang Delhi, Bengaluru Bulls and U Mumba seek to consolidate positions

  • news
  • kabaddi
Pro Kabaddi | Despite the early losses, UP Yoddha coach Jasveer Singh confident of better performances

Pro Kabaddi | Despite the early losses, UP Yoddha coach Jasveer Singh confident of better performances

  • news
  • kabaddi
Pro Kabaddi | Tamil Thalaivas eye first win, all eyes on Pardeep Narwal as UP Yoddha take on Jaipur Pink Panthers

Pro Kabaddi | Tamil Thalaivas eye first win, all eyes on Pardeep Narwal as UP Yoddha take on Jaipur Pink Panthers

  • news
  • kabaddi
Pro Kabaddi | UP Yoddha probable 7 and schedule for PKL 2021

Pro Kabaddi | UP Yoddha probable 7 and schedule for PKL 2021

  • news
  • kabaddi
Pro Kabaddi | Patna Pirates coach confident of team's raiding abilities sans Pardeep Narwal too

Pro Kabaddi | Patna Pirates coach confident of team's raiding abilities sans Pardeep Narwal too

  • news
  • kabaddi
Pro Kabaddi 2021 | Top raiders to watch out for in PKL 8

Pro Kabaddi 2021 | Top raiders to watch out for in PKL 8

  • feature
  • kabaddi
2021 PKL | Full team list of all 12 PKL franchises for season 8 after auction

2021 PKL | Full team list of all 12 PKL franchises for season 8 after auction

  • feature
  • kabaddi
2021 PKL Auction | Pardeep Narwal goes to UP Yoddha for record-breaking 1.65 crore fee

2021 PKL Auction | Pardeep Narwal goes to UP Yoddha for record-breaking 1.65 crore fee

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Why the latest Pro Kabaddi format is best for the league

PKL 2019 | Why the latest Pro Kabaddi format is best for the league

  • feature
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Best 7 of league stage ft. Naveen Kumar, Pardeep Narwal and Sumit

PKL 2019 | Best 7 of league stage ft. Naveen Kumar, Pardeep Narwal and Sumit

  • feature
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | This season has been huge learning experience for me, admits Anup Kumar

PKL 2019 | This season has been huge learning experience for me, admits Anup Kumar

  • news
  • kabaddi
VIDEO | Faulty Bengal Warriors review makes Pardeep Narwal repeat historical best super raid

VIDEO | Faulty Bengal Warriors review makes Pardeep Narwal repeat historical best super raid

  • news
  • kabaddi