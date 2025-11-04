Deepak Niwas Hooda News

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VIVO Pro Kabaddi | Jaipur Pink Panthers skipper Deepak Hooda lays sole focus on PKL 2021 playoffs qualification

VIVO Pro Kabaddi | Jaipur Pink Panthers skipper Deepak Hooda lays sole focus on PKL 2021 playoffs qualification

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  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Time for us to go back to drawing board, says Srinivas Reddy

PKL 2019 | Time for us to go back to drawing board, says Srinivas Reddy

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | If your defence is strong, you can win every match, says Deepak Niwas Hooda

PKL 2019 | If your defence is strong, you can win every match, says Deepak Niwas Hooda

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  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Jaipur Pink Panthers register first win at home after beating Puneri Paltan

PKL 2019 | Jaipur Pink Panthers register first win at home after beating Puneri Paltan

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  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Happy that I contributed but not pleased with the result, says Nilesh Salunke

PKL 2019 | Happy that I contributed but not pleased with the result, says Nilesh Salunke

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  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Defence helped us come back into the match, states Srinivas Reddy

PKL 2019 | Defence helped us come back into the match, states Srinivas Reddy

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PKL 2019 | We are working on mistakes committed so far this season, states Srinivas Reddy

PKL 2019 | We are working on mistakes committed so far this season, states Srinivas Reddy

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  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Proud of the way we came back after the early setback, says Srinivas Reddy

PKL 2019 | Proud of the way we came back after the early setback, says Srinivas Reddy

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  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Errors in the dying minutes cost us, believes Srinivas Reddy

PKL 2019 | Errors in the dying minutes cost us, believes Srinivas Reddy

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  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Defence was continuously unsuccessful for us, says Deepak Niwas Hooda

PKL 2019 | Defence was continuously unsuccessful for us, says Deepak Niwas Hooda

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  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Bengaluru Bulls got an early lead and didn’t allow us to come back, says Srinivas Reddy

PKL 2019 | Bengaluru Bulls got an early lead and didn’t allow us to come back, says Srinivas Reddy

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  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Defence wasn’t on same page today, says Srinivas Reddy

PKL 2019 | Defence wasn’t on same page today, says Srinivas Reddy

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  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Our defence and offence played with patience and calculation, says Srinivas Reddy

PKL 2019 | Our defence and offence played with patience and calculation, says Srinivas Reddy

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  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Defence didn’t work against Dabang Delhi, says Srinivas Reddy

PKL 2019 | Defence didn’t work against Dabang Delhi, says Srinivas Reddy

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  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | How Dabang Delhi KC stopped Jaipur Pink Panthers' juggernaut

PKL 2019 | How Dabang Delhi KC stopped Jaipur Pink Panthers' juggernaut

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  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Our strategies against Patna raiders succeeded, states Amit Hooda

PKL 2019 | Our strategies against Patna raiders succeeded, states Amit Hooda

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PKL 2019 | Deepak Niwas Hooda stresses on importance of having good start

PKL 2019 | Deepak Niwas Hooda stresses on importance of having good start

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PKL 2019 | Sandeep Dhull has calibre to represent India going forward, believes Srinivas Reddy

PKL 2019 | Sandeep Dhull has calibre to represent India going forward, believes Srinivas Reddy

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Yet to hit my peak this season, says Deepak Niwas Hooda

PKL 2019 | Yet to hit my peak this season, says Deepak Niwas Hooda

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  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | We look to sustain momentum for rest of the league, says Deepak Niwas Hooda

PKL 2019 | We look to sustain momentum for rest of the league, says Deepak Niwas Hooda

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Jaipur Pink Panthers had chance to watch us play, says Fazel Atrachali

PKL 2019 | Jaipur Pink Panthers had chance to watch us play, says Fazel Atrachali

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | 5Ws and 1H – Jaipur Pink Panthers

PKL 2019 | 5Ws and 1H – Jaipur Pink Panthers

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  • kabaddi
PKL Auctions | What clicked and what didn’t – Jaipur Pink Panthers

PKL Auctions | What clicked and what didn’t – Jaipur Pink Panthers

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  • kabaddi
Pro Kabaddi League | Auction strategy for Zone A teams ft. Gujarat Fortunegiants, U Mumba

Pro Kabaddi League | Auction strategy for Zone A teams ft. Gujarat Fortunegiants, U Mumba

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  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Pune's tactical masterclass or Jaipur's nativity - Analysis of Paltan-Pink Panthers game

PKL 2019 | Pune's tactical masterclass or Jaipur's nativity - Analysis of Paltan-Pink Panthers game

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  • kabaddi
How To remain fit and build stamina for Kabaddi

How To remain fit and build stamina for Kabaddi

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  • kabaddi