Puneri Paltan News

Category links
Teams
Dabang DelhiBengal WarriorsBengaluru BullsTamil ThalaivasPatna PiratesU MumbaUp YoddhasHaryana SteelersGujarat GiantsPuneri PaltanTelugu TitansJaipur Pink PanthersIndia Kabaddi TeamPune PrideDiler DelhiChennai ChellengersBangalore RhinosPondicherry PredatorsHaryana HerosMumbai Che RajeTelugu BullsIran Kabaddi Team
Tournaments
Pro Kabaddi LeagueKabaddi World CupPro Hockey LeagueIndo International Premier Kabaddi LeagueAsian GamesKabaddi Masters Dubai
Players
Saurabh NandalSurjeet SinghJaideepVinayJasvir SinghNitesh KumarArjun DeshwalRakesh KumarRahul ChaudhariSurender GillSunil KumarAjay ThakurFazel AtrachaliPawan SehrawatPankaj MohiteManinder SinghJoginder NarwalDeepak Niwas HoodaAnup KumarPardeep NarwalNaveen KumarVijayKrishan Kumar HoodaBc RameshManpreet SinghNitin RawalRishank DevadigaMahender SinghRandhir SinghVishal BhardwajJang Kun LeeSachin TawarSiddharth DesaiAbhishek SinghChandran RanjitSurender NadaRavinder PahalDeepak HoodaManjeet ChhillarRam Mehar SinghRohit GuliaMohammad NabibakhshHadi OshtorakPrashanth RaiSandeep NarwalNeeraj KumarMonu GoyatRohit KumarDharamraj CheralathanJeeva KumarVishal ManeBaldev SinghAkhil KumarSukesh HegdeAjinkya KapreSumit KumarRinku NarwalK PrapanjanVikas KandolaSanjeev Kumar BaliyanRavi KumarShrikant JadhavMeraj SheykhNitin TomarV Ajith KumarAjay KumarRan SinghSonu JaglanJagdish KumbleParvesh BhainswalSrinivas ReddySandeep DhullGb MoreAthul MsDeepak NarwalAbozar MohajermighaniGholamreza MazandaraniGirish Maruti ErnakAmit HoodaAmit SheoranRituraj KoraviSurinder SinghNilesh SalunkheSagar KrishnaMohit ChhillarVikas KaleKashiling AdakeEdacherry BhaskaranC ArunShabeer BapuRambir Singh KhokharFarhad MilaghardanRohit BaliyanSuraj DesaiVikash KhandolaSuurender SinghMore GbSumit SinghKuldeep SinghSelvamani K
Teams
Tournaments
Players
Here are the Teams with the Most Successful Tackles in Season 12

Here are the Teams with the Most Successful Tackles in Season 12

  • news
  • kabaddi
Find out the PKL 12 Teams with the Most Raid Points

Find out the PKL 12 Teams with the Most Raid Points

  • news
  • kabaddi
Here are the Complete Team Total Points of Each Team in PKL Season 12

Here are the Complete Team Total Points of Each Team in PKL Season 12

  • news
  • kabaddi
Follow the Complete Overview of Puneri Paltans Season 12

Follow the Complete Overview of Puneri Paltans Season 12

  • news
  • kabaddi
Check Out the Profile of Aditya Tushar Shinde from PKL Season 12

Check Out the Profile of Aditya Tushar Shinde from PKL Season 12

  • news
  • kabaddi
Here are the complete stats of PKL Season 12

Here are the complete stats of PKL Season 12

  • news
  • kabaddi
Pro Kabaddi League Makes a Humorous Apology to Fans

Pro Kabaddi League Makes a Humorous Apology to Fans

  • news
  • kabaddi
Puneri Paltan Allows Fans to Ask Questions From Ajay Thakur

Puneri Paltan Allows Fans to Ask Questions From Ajay Thakur

  • news
  • kabaddi
Pro Kabaddi 2025 Marks the Rise of Young Stars

Pro Kabaddi 2025 Marks the Rise of Young Stars

  • news
  • kabaddi
Here is the Complete Analysis of Puneri Paltan in PKL Season 12

Here is the Complete Analysis of Puneri Paltan in PKL Season 12

  • news
  • kabaddi
Get the Complete List of Pro Kabaddi League Champions

Get the Complete List of Pro Kabaddi League Champions

  • news
  • kabaddi
Was PKL 12 the Most Competitive Season Ever?

Was PKL 12 the Most Competitive Season Ever?

  • news
  • kabaddi
Joginder Narwal Credits Teamwork for Dabang Delhis Second PKL Title

Joginder Narwal Credits Teamwork for Dabang Delhis Second PKL Title

  • news
  • kabaddi
Are These the Top Pangebaaz of PKL Season 12?

Are These the Top Pangebaaz of PKL Season 12?

  • news
  • kabaddi
Find the Reasons Why PKL Season 12 Will Be Remembered

Find the Reasons Why PKL Season 12 Will Be Remembered

  • news
  • kabaddi
Ajay Thakur Prioritizes Mohits Health Over Puneri Paltans Title Bid in PKL 2025 Final

Ajay Thakur Prioritizes Mohits Health Over Puneri Paltans Title Bid in PKL 2025 Final

  • news
  • kabaddi
Watch Who Won Which Prize in the PKL 12 Finals

Watch Who Won Which Prize in the PKL 12 Finals

  • news
  • kabaddi
Ajay Thakur Reflects on Puneri Paltans Costly Errors in PKL 2025 Final

Ajay Thakur Reflects on Puneri Paltans Costly Errors in PKL 2025 Final

  • news
  • kabaddi
Experience Triumphs as Dabang Delhi Clinch PKL 12 Title Over Puneri Paltan

Experience Triumphs as Dabang Delhi Clinch PKL 12 Title Over Puneri Paltan

  • news
  • kabaddi
Abhishek Bachchan Praises Dabang Delhis PKL Season 12 Triumph

Abhishek Bachchan Praises Dabang Delhis PKL Season 12 Triumph

  • news
  • kabaddi
Get to Know Where to Watch PKL 12 Final between Dabang Delhi KC vs Puneri Paltan

Get to Know Where to Watch PKL 12 Final between Dabang Delhi KC vs Puneri Paltan

  • news
  • kabaddi
Krishan Hooda Criticizes Defence and Referee After PKL 12 Qualifier 2 Loss

Krishan Hooda Criticizes Defence and Referee After PKL 12 Qualifier 2 Loss

  • news
  • kabaddi
Dabang Delhi KC Target Second PKL Title After Dominant 2025 Season

Dabang Delhi KC Target Second PKL Title After Dominant 2025 Season

  • news
  • kabaddi
Dabang Delhi K.C. and Puneri Paltan Set for Thrilling Title Clash in PKL 12

Dabang Delhi K.C. and Puneri Paltan Set for Thrilling Title Clash in PKL 12

  • news
  • kabaddi
Aslam Inamdar Reveals Ajay Thakur’s Emotional Ultimatum Before Puneri Paltan’s Qualifier Win

Aslam Inamdar Reveals Ajay Thakur’s Emotional Ultimatum Before Puneri Paltan’s Qualifier Win

  • news
  • kabaddi
Get the Latest: PKL 12 Raid and Tackle Leaders after Qualifier 2

Get the Latest: PKL 12 Raid and Tackle Leaders after Qualifier 2

  • news
  • kabaddi
Puneri Paltan Stages Comeback to Beat Telugu Titans 50-45 and Reach PKL 2025 Final

Puneri Paltan Stages Comeback to Beat Telugu Titans 50-45 and Reach PKL 2025 Final

  • news
  • kabaddi