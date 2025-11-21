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Here is how Jaipur Pink Panthers performed in Season 12

Here is how Jaipur Pink Panthers performed in Season 12

  • news
  • kabaddi
Find out the most successful captain in Pro Kabaddi League history

Find out the most successful captain in Pro Kabaddi League history

  • news
  • kabaddi
Here are the top Pangebaaz of Jaipur Pink Panthers

Here are the top Pangebaaz of Jaipur Pink Panthers

  • news
  • kabaddi
Get the Complete List of Pro Kabaddi League Champions

Get the Complete List of Pro Kabaddi League Champions

  • news
  • kabaddi
Abhishek Bachchan Praises Dabang Delhis PKL Season 12 Triumph

Abhishek Bachchan Praises Dabang Delhis PKL Season 12 Triumph

  • news
  • kabaddi
Why Nitin Dhankhar Was Out of Jaipur Pink Panthers’ Starting 7?

Why Nitin Dhankhar Was Out of Jaipur Pink Panthers’ Starting 7?

  • news
  • kabaddi
Haryana Steelers Fall to Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL 12 Play-In; Naveen Kumar Retention Uncertain

Haryana Steelers Fall to Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL 12 Play-In; Naveen Kumar Retention Uncertain

  • news
  • kabaddi
Patna Pirates Dominate Jaipur Pink Panthers to Enter Eliminator 2

Patna Pirates Dominate Jaipur Pink Panthers to Enter Eliminator 2

  • news
  • kabaddi
Patna Pirates Secure Playoffs with Dominant Win Over Jaipur Pink Panthers

Patna Pirates Secure Playoffs with Dominant Win Over Jaipur Pink Panthers

  • news
  • kabaddi
Manpreet Singh Enjoys Live PKL Action, Praises League’s Role for Young Players

Manpreet Singh Enjoys Live PKL Action, Praises League’s Role for Young Players

  • news
  • kabaddi
Get the List of All Teams Qualified for PKL 12 Top 8

Get the List of All Teams Qualified for PKL 12 Top 8

  • news
  • kabaddi
U Mumba Edge Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-36 to Move Up in PKL 12 Standings

U Mumba Edge Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-36 to Move Up in PKL 12 Standings

  • news
  • kabaddi
Pro Kabaddi League Mourns Loss of Vedant Devadiga and Balabharati

Pro Kabaddi League Mourns Loss of Vedant Devadiga and Balabharati

  • news
  • kabaddi
Learn How Your Favourite Team Can Make It to PKL 12 Playoffs

Learn How Your Favourite Team Can Make It to PKL 12 Playoffs

  • news
  • kabaddi
Puneri Paltan Dominate Pink Panthers with Biggest Win of the Season

Puneri Paltan Dominate Pink Panthers with Biggest Win of the Season

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  • kabaddi
Dabang Delhi Complete Double Over Jaipur Pink Panthers with 29-26 Win

Dabang Delhi Complete Double Over Jaipur Pink Panthers with 29-26 Win

  • news
  • kabaddi
Get the Updated Points Table of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

Get the Updated Points Table of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

  • news
  • kabaddi
Watch How Narender Redhu’s Celebration Sparked After Panthers’ Stunning Comeback

Watch How Narender Redhu’s Celebration Sparked After Panthers’ Stunning Comeback

  • news
  • kabaddi
Pink Panthers’ Last-Minute Heroics Seal Thrilling Win Over Haryana Steelers

Pink Panthers’ Last-Minute Heroics Seal Thrilling Win Over Haryana Steelers

  • news
  • kabaddi
Tamil Thalaivas End Jaipur Pink Panthers Winning Streak with Nine-Point Victory

Tamil Thalaivas End Jaipur Pink Panthers Winning Streak with Nine-Point Victory

  • news
  • kabaddi
Sunil Kumar Gives His Take on U Mumbas Tie-Breaker Loss to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Sunil Kumar Gives His Take on U Mumbas Tie-Breaker Loss to Jaipur Pink Panthers

  • news
  • kabaddi
Sunora Solar Sponsors Jaipur and U Mumba in PKL 12 to Promote Renewable Energy

Sunora Solar Sponsors Jaipur and U Mumba in PKL 12 to Promote Renewable Energy

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  • kabaddi
Jaipur Pink Panthers Eye Win Against Arjun Deshwal’s Tamil Thalaivas

Jaipur Pink Panthers Eye Win Against Arjun Deshwal’s Tamil Thalaivas

  • news
  • kabaddi
Nitin Kumars Super 10 Guides Jaipur Pink Panthers to PKL 2025 Tie-Break Triumph Over U Mumba

Nitin Kumars Super 10 Guides Jaipur Pink Panthers to PKL 2025 Tie-Break Triumph Over U Mumba

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  • kabaddi
Jaipur Pink Panthers Edge Past Bengal Warriorz to Move Fourth

Jaipur Pink Panthers Edge Past Bengal Warriorz to Move Fourth

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  • kabaddi
Jaipur Pink Panthers Secure First Home Win Over UP Yoddhas in PKL 12

Jaipur Pink Panthers Secure First Home Win Over UP Yoddhas in PKL 12

  • news
  • kabaddi
Jaipur Pink Panthers Carry Momentum Into Home Leg

Jaipur Pink Panthers Carry Momentum Into Home Leg

  • news
  • kabaddi