Shrikant Jadhav News

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Saurabh NandalSurjeet SinghJaideepVinayJasvir SinghNitesh KumarArjun DeshwalRakesh KumarRahul ChaudhariSurender GillSunil KumarAjay ThakurFazel AtrachaliPawan SehrawatPankaj MohiteManinder SinghJoginder NarwalDeepak Niwas HoodaAnup KumarPardeep NarwalNaveen KumarVijayKrishan Kumar HoodaBc RameshManpreet SinghNitin RawalRishank DevadigaMahender SinghRandhir SinghVishal BhardwajJang Kun LeeSachin TawarSiddharth DesaiAbhishek SinghChandran RanjitSurender NadaRavinder PahalDeepak HoodaManjeet ChhillarRam Mehar SinghRohit GuliaMohammad NabibakhshHadi OshtorakPrashanth RaiSandeep NarwalNeeraj KumarMonu GoyatRohit KumarDharamraj CheralathanJeeva KumarVishal ManeBaldev SinghAkhil KumarSukesh HegdeAjinkya KapreSumit KumarRinku NarwalK PrapanjanVikas KandolaSanjeev Kumar BaliyanRavi KumarShrikant JadhavMeraj SheykhNitin TomarV Ajith KumarAjay KumarRan SinghSonu JaglanJagdish KumbleParvesh BhainswalSrinivas ReddySandeep DhullGb MoreAthul MsDeepak NarwalAbozar MohajermighaniGholamreza MazandaraniGirish Maruti ErnakAmit HoodaAmit SheoranRituraj KoraviSurinder SinghNilesh SalunkheSagar KrishnaMohit ChhillarVikas KaleKashiling AdakeEdacherry BhaskaranC ArunShabeer BapuRambir Singh KhokharFarhad MilaghardanRohit BaliyanSuraj DesaiVikash KhandolaSuurender SinghMore GbSumit SinghKuldeep SinghSelvamani K
Teams
Tournaments
Players
PKL 2019 | Chances of claiming title – UP Yoddha

PKL 2019 | Chances of claiming title – UP Yoddha

  • feature
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Siddharth Desai's super 10 helps Telugu Titans beat UP

PKL 2019 | Siddharth Desai's super 10 helps Telugu Titans beat UP

  • report
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Monu Goyat returns in style as UP Yoddha beat Dabang Delhi to get playoffs ticket

PKL 2019 | Monu Goyat returns in style as UP Yoddha beat Dabang Delhi to get playoffs ticket

  • report
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Shrikant Jadhav hopeful of UP Yoddha’s unbeaten run in home leg

PKL 2019 | Shrikant Jadhav hopeful of UP Yoddha’s unbeaten run in home leg

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Coach and team have never let me feel pressure of being main raider, reveals Shrikant Jadhav

PKL 2019 | Coach and team have never let me feel pressure of being main raider, reveals Shrikant Jadhav

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Defensive errors cost us opportunity to start home leg with win, admits Rakesh Kumar

PKL 2019 | Defensive errors cost us opportunity to start home leg with win, admits Rakesh Kumar

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Were playing a bit loose at the start, admits Arjun Singh

PKL 2019 | Were playing a bit loose at the start, admits Arjun Singh

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | The way we rallied in second half will give us a lot of confidence, says Nitesh Kumar

PKL 2019 | The way we rallied in second half will give us a lot of confidence, says Nitesh Kumar

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Entry into top 6 extremely gratifying, says Jasveer Singh

PKL 2019 | Entry into top 6 extremely gratifying, says Jasveer Singh

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | We had planned to adopt defensive approach, says Nitesh Kumar

PKL 2019 | We had planned to adopt defensive approach, says Nitesh Kumar

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Team’s harmony was spot on, says Nitesh Kumar

PKL 2019 | Team’s harmony was spot on, says Nitesh Kumar

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Planned meticulously for Pune’s entire roster, says Arjun Singh

PKL 2019 | Planned meticulously for Pune’s entire roster, says Arjun Singh

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Will definitely change our strategy, states Jasveer Singh

PKL 2019 | Will definitely change our strategy, states Jasveer Singh

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Monu Goyat hopes to stay “injury free” in season 7

PKL 2019 | Monu Goyat hopes to stay “injury free” in season 7

  • feature
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | 5Ws and 1H – UP Yoddha

PKL 2019 | 5Ws and 1H – UP Yoddha

  • feature
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Players’ fitness will be the main focus for UP Yoddha, asserts coach Jasvir Singh

PKL 2019 | Players’ fitness will be the main focus for UP Yoddha, asserts coach Jasvir Singh

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | My target is to make UP Yoddha champion this season, says Rishank Devadiga

PKL 2019 | My target is to make UP Yoddha champion this season, says Rishank Devadiga

  • news
  • kabaddi
Pro Kabaddi League | Making a 'balanced team' was UP Yoddha’s focus at the auction

Pro Kabaddi League | Making a 'balanced team' was UP Yoddha’s focus at the auction

  • feature
  • kabaddi
PKL 2018 | How UP Yoddha forged incredible comeback to get to virtual semi-final

PKL 2018 | How UP Yoddha forged incredible comeback to get to virtual semi-final

  • feature
  • kabaddi
PKL 2018 | UP Yoddha secure Eliminator 3 berth after convincing win over U Mumba

PKL 2018 | UP Yoddha secure Eliminator 3 berth after convincing win over U Mumba

  • news
  • kabaddi