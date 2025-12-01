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Here Are The Stats Of Ankit Bijay Kumar Rana In PKL Season 12

Here Are The Stats Of Ankit Bijay Kumar Rana In PKL Season 12

  • news
  • kabaddi
Watch the Patna Pirates Performance in PKL so Far

Watch the Patna Pirates Performance in PKL so Far

  • news
  • kabaddi
Jasveer Singh Reacts after Taking Charge as Patna Pirates Head Coach

Jasveer Singh Reacts after Taking Charge as Patna Pirates Head Coach

  • news
  • kabaddi
Find out the Leaders in All Outs Inflicted for Season 12

Find out the Leaders in All Outs Inflicted for Season 12

  • news
  • kabaddi
Patna Pirates Appoint Jasveer Singh as New Head Coach

Patna Pirates Appoint Jasveer Singh as New Head Coach

  • news
  • kabaddi
Here are the Complete Team Total Points of Each Team in PKL Season 12

Here are the Complete Team Total Points of Each Team in PKL Season 12

  • news
  • kabaddi
How Did Patna Pirates Shape Their Season 12 Journey?

How Did Patna Pirates Shape Their Season 12 Journey?

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  • kabaddi
Witness the Dominance of Navdeep in PKL Season 12

Witness the Dominance of Navdeep in PKL Season 12

  • news
  • kabaddi
What led to the outrage over Patna Pirates decision to release Randeep Dalal?

What led to the outrage over Patna Pirates decision to release Randeep Dalal?

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  • kabaddi
Here is the list of Top 5 Defenders of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

Here is the list of Top 5 Defenders of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

  • news
  • kabaddi
Are These the Top 5 Raiders Who Ruled PKL Season 12?

Are These the Top 5 Raiders Who Ruled PKL Season 12?

  • news
  • kabaddi
Patna Pirates Part Ways with Coach Randeep Dalal After PKL 12 Playoffs Run

Patna Pirates Part Ways with Coach Randeep Dalal After PKL 12 Playoffs Run

  • news
  • kabaddi
Watch How Ayan Lochab Lead Patna Pirates Historic Revival in PKL 2025

Watch How Ayan Lochab Lead Patna Pirates Historic Revival in PKL 2025

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  • kabaddi
Patna Pirates Part Ways with Head Coach Anup Kumar After PKL 12

Patna Pirates Part Ways with Head Coach Anup Kumar After PKL 12

  • news
  • kabaddi
Ayan Lohchab Ready for Captaincy After Stellar PKL 2025 Season

Ayan Lohchab Ready for Captaincy After Stellar PKL 2025 Season

  • news
  • kabaddi
Ayan Lohchab Hails Patna Pirates’ Remarkable Eight-Match Comeback in PKL 2025

Ayan Lohchab Hails Patna Pirates’ Remarkable Eight-Match Comeback in PKL 2025

  • news
  • kabaddi
Krishan Kumar Hooda Proud as Telugu Titans End Nine-Year Playoff Drought

Krishan Kumar Hooda Proud as Telugu Titans End Nine-Year Playoff Drought

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 12 Road to Final with Three Teams Still in the Trophy Race

PKL 12 Road to Final with Three Teams Still in the Trophy Race

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  • kabaddi
Bharat Hooda Shines as Telugu Titans Knock Out Patna Pirates

Bharat Hooda Shines as Telugu Titans Knock Out Patna Pirates

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  • kabaddi
Get the Complete Schedule of the Remaining Matches of PKL 2025

Get the Complete Schedule of the Remaining Matches of PKL 2025

  • news
  • kabaddi
What Was the Reason Behind Yogesh Dahiya and Akash Shinde Missing Eliminator 2?

What Was the Reason Behind Yogesh Dahiya and Akash Shinde Missing Eliminator 2?

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  • kabaddi
Ayan Shines as Patna Pirates March into Eliminator 3 with Eighth Straight Win

Ayan Shines as Patna Pirates March into Eliminator 3 with Eighth Straight Win

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  • kabaddi
Coach Hails Team Effort as Patna Pirates Defeat U Mumba in PKL 2025

Coach Hails Team Effort as Patna Pirates Defeat U Mumba in PKL 2025

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  • kabaddi
Patna Pirates Dominate Jaipur Pink Panthers to Enter Eliminator 2

Patna Pirates Dominate Jaipur Pink Panthers to Enter Eliminator 2

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  • kabaddi
Patna Pirates Secure Playoffs with Dominant Win Over Jaipur Pink Panthers

Patna Pirates Secure Playoffs with Dominant Win Over Jaipur Pink Panthers

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  • kabaddi
Here is the Updated PKL 12 Points Table and Top Performers After Match 105

Here is the Updated PKL 12 Points Table and Top Performers After Match 105

  • news
  • kabaddi
Patna Pirates Dominate Dabang Delhi with 35-Point Victory

Patna Pirates Dominate Dabang Delhi with 35-Point Victory

  • news
  • kabaddi