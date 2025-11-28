Cricket
Live Score
News
Points Table
Players
Teams
Stadiums
Cricket Predictions
Cricket Betting Sites
Cricket Betting Apps
Cricket Odds
Football
Live Score
News
Football Betting Sites
Football Betting Apps
Kabaddi
Live Score
News
Kabaddi Betting Sites
Kabaddi Betting Apps
SC Reviews
Best Betting Sites
Best Betting Apps
Best Betting Bonuses
Deposit Methods
Betting Sites with Instant Withdrawal
Odds Calculator
SC Blog
IPL
Pro Kabaddi League
Quizzes
On This Day
Best in Cricket
SC Video
Cricket
Football
Kabaddi
SC Reviews
SC Blog
SC Video
Follow us
Log in
Home
>
Kabaddi
>
Haryana Steelers News
Haryana Steelers News
Category links
Teams
Dabang Delhi
Bengal Warriors
Bengaluru Bulls
Tamil Thalaivas
Patna Pirates
U Mumba
Up Yoddhas
Haryana Steelers
Gujarat Giants
Puneri Paltan
Telugu Titans
Jaipur Pink Panthers
India Kabaddi Team
Pune Pride
Diler Delhi
Chennai Chellengers
Bangalore Rhinos
Pondicherry Predators
Haryana Heros
Mumbai Che Raje
Telugu Bulls
Iran Kabaddi Team
Tournaments
Pro Kabaddi League
Kabaddi World Cup
Pro Hockey League
Indo International Premier Kabaddi League
Asian Games
Kabaddi Masters Dubai
Players
Saurabh Nandal
Surjeet Singh
Jaideep
Vinay
Jasvir Singh
Nitesh Kumar
Arjun Deshwal
Rakesh Kumar
Rahul Chaudhari
Surender Gill
Sunil Kumar
Ajay Thakur
Fazel Atrachali
Pawan Sehrawat
Pankaj Mohite
Maninder Singh
Joginder Narwal
Deepak Niwas Hooda
Anup Kumar
Pardeep Narwal
Naveen Kumar
Vijay
Krishan Kumar Hooda
Bc Ramesh
Manpreet Singh
Nitin Rawal
Rishank Devadiga
Mahender Singh
Randhir Singh
Vishal Bhardwaj
Jang Kun Lee
Sachin Tawar
Siddharth Desai
Abhishek Singh
Chandran Ranjit
Surender Nada
Ravinder Pahal
Deepak Hooda
Manjeet Chhillar
Ram Mehar Singh
Rohit Gulia
Mohammad Nabibakhsh
Hadi Oshtorak
Prashanth Rai
Sandeep Narwal
Neeraj Kumar
Monu Goyat
Rohit Kumar
Dharamraj Cheralathan
Jeeva Kumar
Vishal Mane
Baldev Singh
Akhil Kumar
Sukesh Hegde
Ajinkya Kapre
Sumit Kumar
Rinku Narwal
K Prapanjan
Vikas Kandola
Sanjeev Kumar Baliyan
Ravi Kumar
Shrikant Jadhav
Meraj Sheykh
Nitin Tomar
V Ajith Kumar
Ajay Kumar
Ran Singh
Sonu Jaglan
Jagdish Kumble
Parvesh Bhainswal
Srinivas Reddy
Sandeep Dhull
Gb More
Athul Ms
Deepak Narwal
Abozar Mohajermighani
Gholamreza Mazandarani
Girish Maruti Ernak
Amit Hooda
Amit Sheoran
Rituraj Koravi
Surinder Singh
Nilesh Salunkhe
Sagar Krishna
Mohit Chhillar
Vikas Kale
Kashiling Adake
Edacherry Bhaskaran
C Arun
Shabeer Bapu
Rambir Singh Khokhar
Farhad Milaghardan
Rohit Baliyan
Suraj Desai
Vikash Khandola
Suurender Singh
More Gb
Sumit Singh
Kuldeep Singh
Selvamani K
Teams
Dabang Delhi
Bengal Warriors
Bengaluru Bulls
Tamil Thalaivas
Patna Pirates
U Mumba
Up Yoddhas
Haryana Steelers
Gujarat Giants
Puneri Paltan
Telugu Titans
Jaipur Pink Panthers
India Kabaddi Team
Pune Pride
Diler Delhi
Chennai Chellengers
Bangalore Rhinos
Pondicherry Predators
Haryana Heros
Mumbai Che Raje
Telugu Bulls
Iran Kabaddi Team
Tournaments
Pro Kabaddi League
Kabaddi World Cup
Pro Hockey League
Indo International Premier Kabaddi League
Asian Games
Kabaddi Masters Dubai
Players
Saurabh Nandal
Surjeet Singh
Jaideep
Vinay
Jasvir Singh
Nitesh Kumar
Arjun Deshwal
Rakesh Kumar
Rahul Chaudhari
Surender Gill
Sunil Kumar
Ajay Thakur
Fazel Atrachali
Pawan Sehrawat
Pankaj Mohite
Maninder Singh
Joginder Narwal
Deepak Niwas Hooda
Anup Kumar
Pardeep Narwal
Naveen Kumar
Vijay
Krishan Kumar Hooda
Bc Ramesh
Manpreet Singh
Nitin Rawal
Rishank Devadiga
Mahender Singh
Randhir Singh
Vishal Bhardwaj
Jang Kun Lee
Sachin Tawar
Siddharth Desai
Abhishek Singh
Chandran Ranjit
Surender Nada
Ravinder Pahal
Deepak Hooda
Manjeet Chhillar
Ram Mehar Singh
Rohit Gulia
Mohammad Nabibakhsh
Hadi Oshtorak
Prashanth Rai
Sandeep Narwal
Neeraj Kumar
Monu Goyat
Rohit Kumar
Dharamraj Cheralathan
Jeeva Kumar
Vishal Mane
Baldev Singh
Akhil Kumar
Sukesh Hegde
Ajinkya Kapre
Sumit Kumar
Rinku Narwal
K Prapanjan
Vikas Kandola
Sanjeev Kumar Baliyan
Ravi Kumar
Shrikant Jadhav
Meraj Sheykh
Nitin Tomar
V Ajith Kumar
Ajay Kumar
Ran Singh
Sonu Jaglan
Jagdish Kumble
Parvesh Bhainswal
Srinivas Reddy
Sandeep Dhull
Gb More
Athul Ms
Deepak Narwal
Abozar Mohajermighani
Gholamreza Mazandarani
Girish Maruti Ernak
Amit Hooda
Amit Sheoran
Rituraj Koravi
Surinder Singh
Nilesh Salunkhe
Sagar Krishna
Mohit Chhillar
Vikas Kale
Kashiling Adake
Edacherry Bhaskaran
C Arun
Shabeer Bapu
Rambir Singh Khokhar
Farhad Milaghardan
Rohit Baliyan
Suraj Desai
Vikash Khandola
Suurender Singh
More Gb
Sumit Singh
Kuldeep Singh
Selvamani K
Here is How Haryana Steelers have Performed in the Pro Kabaddi League
7 months ago
news
kabaddi
Find out the Leaders in All Outs Inflicted for Season 12
7 months ago
news
kabaddi
Here are the Complete Team Total Points of Each Team in PKL Season 12
7 months ago
news
kabaddi
Here is the Season 12 Performance Summary of Haryana Steelers Shivam Anil Patare
8 months ago
news
kabaddi
Was Jaideep the Key Player for Haryana Steelers in the PKL 12?
8 months ago
news
kabaddi
Find Out Which PKL Teams Dominate Instagram in 2025
8 months ago
news
kabaddi
Get the Complete List of Pro Kabaddi League Champions
8 months ago
news
kabaddi
Haryana Steelers Fall to Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL 12 Play-In; Naveen Kumar Retention Uncertain
8 months ago
news
kabaddi
Get the List of All Teams Qualified for PKL 12 Top 8
9 months ago
news
kabaddi
Haryana Steelers Secure Playoff Spots with Dominant Victory
9 months ago
news
kabaddi
Sunil Kumar Praises Haryana Steelers Fans After U Mumba Clinches PKL 12 Playoff Spot
9 months ago
news
kabaddi
U Mumba Clinch Thrilling Tie-Breaker Win Over Haryana Steelers to Secure PKL 12 Top Eight Spot
9 months ago
news
kabaddi
Haryana Steelers Crush UP Yoddhas by 27 Points
9 months ago
news
kabaddi
Learn How Your Favourite Team Can Make It to PKL 12 Playoffs
9 months ago
news
kabaddi
Coach Manpreet Singh Gives Credit as Haryana Steelers End Losing Streak
9 months ago
news
kabaddi
Haryana Steelers Stage Seven-Point Comeback to Defeat Patna Pirates
9 months ago
news
kabaddi
Why Manpreet Singh Lost His Cool Against Dabang Delhi?
9 months ago
news
kabaddi
Coach Praises Bharat Hooda as Titans Extend Unbeaten Run
9 months ago
news
kabaddi
Telugu Titans Dominate Haryana Steelers with 46-29 Victory
9 months ago
news
kabaddi
Coach Praises Fazel Atrachali as Family After Historic 200th PKL Match
9 months ago
news
kabaddi
Atrachali’s 200th Appearance Sees Dabang Delhi Edge Haryana Steelers
9 months ago
news
kabaddi
Ashu Malik Responds to Handshake Controversy in PKL 2025
9 months ago
news
kabaddi
Get the Updated Points Table of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12
9 months ago
news
kabaddi
Watch How Narender Redhu’s Celebration Sparked After Panthers’ Stunning Comeback
9 months ago
news
kabaddi
Pink Panthers’ Last-Minute Heroics Seal Thrilling Win Over Haryana Steelers
9 months ago
news
kabaddi
Why Haryana Steelers Refused Handshakes After Losing to Dabang Delhi
9 months ago
news
kabaddi
Ashu Malik’s Super 10 Guides Dabang Delhi to Narrow Win Over Haryana Steelers
9 months ago
news
kabaddi
Watch Out the Complete PKL 12 Points Table and Top Raiders & Defenders After Match 52
9 months ago
news
kabaddi
Tamil Thalaivas Feel Pawan Sehrawats Absence in PKL 12 Defeat
10 months ago
news
kabaddi
Manpreet Singh Achieves Historic 100th PKL Win as Haryana Steelers Edge Tamil Thalaivas
10 months ago
news
kabaddi
1
2
3
4
5
6
>