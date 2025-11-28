Haryana Steelers News

Category links
Teams
Dabang DelhiBengal WarriorsBengaluru BullsTamil ThalaivasPatna PiratesU MumbaUp YoddhasHaryana SteelersGujarat GiantsPuneri PaltanTelugu TitansJaipur Pink PanthersIndia Kabaddi TeamPune PrideDiler DelhiChennai ChellengersBangalore RhinosPondicherry PredatorsHaryana HerosMumbai Che RajeTelugu BullsIran Kabaddi Team
Tournaments
Pro Kabaddi LeagueKabaddi World CupPro Hockey LeagueIndo International Premier Kabaddi LeagueAsian GamesKabaddi Masters Dubai
Players
Saurabh NandalSurjeet SinghJaideepVinayJasvir SinghNitesh KumarArjun DeshwalRakesh KumarRahul ChaudhariSurender GillSunil KumarAjay ThakurFazel AtrachaliPawan SehrawatPankaj MohiteManinder SinghJoginder NarwalDeepak Niwas HoodaAnup KumarPardeep NarwalNaveen KumarVijayKrishan Kumar HoodaBc RameshManpreet SinghNitin RawalRishank DevadigaMahender SinghRandhir SinghVishal BhardwajJang Kun LeeSachin TawarSiddharth DesaiAbhishek SinghChandran RanjitSurender NadaRavinder PahalDeepak HoodaManjeet ChhillarRam Mehar SinghRohit GuliaMohammad NabibakhshHadi OshtorakPrashanth RaiSandeep NarwalNeeraj KumarMonu GoyatRohit KumarDharamraj CheralathanJeeva KumarVishal ManeBaldev SinghAkhil KumarSukesh HegdeAjinkya KapreSumit KumarRinku NarwalK PrapanjanVikas KandolaSanjeev Kumar BaliyanRavi KumarShrikant JadhavMeraj SheykhNitin TomarV Ajith KumarAjay KumarRan SinghSonu JaglanJagdish KumbleParvesh BhainswalSrinivas ReddySandeep DhullGb MoreAthul MsDeepak NarwalAbozar MohajermighaniGholamreza MazandaraniGirish Maruti ErnakAmit HoodaAmit SheoranRituraj KoraviSurinder SinghNilesh SalunkheSagar KrishnaMohit ChhillarVikas KaleKashiling AdakeEdacherry BhaskaranC ArunShabeer BapuRambir Singh KhokharFarhad MilaghardanRohit BaliyanSuraj DesaiVikash KhandolaSuurender SinghMore GbSumit SinghKuldeep SinghSelvamani K
Teams
Tournaments
Players
Find out the Leaders in All Outs Inflicted for Season 12

Find out the Leaders in All Outs Inflicted for Season 12

  • news
  • kabaddi
Here are the Complete Team Total Points of Each Team in PKL Season 12

Here are the Complete Team Total Points of Each Team in PKL Season 12

  • news
  • kabaddi
Here is the Season 12 Performance Summary of Haryana Steelers Shivam Anil Patare

Here is the Season 12 Performance Summary of Haryana Steelers Shivam Anil Patare

  • news
  • kabaddi
Was Jaideep the Key Player for Haryana Steelers in the PKL 12?

Was Jaideep the Key Player for Haryana Steelers in the PKL 12?

  • news
  • kabaddi
Find Out Which PKL Teams Dominate Instagram in 2025

Find Out Which PKL Teams Dominate Instagram in 2025

  • news
  • kabaddi
Get the Complete List of Pro Kabaddi League Champions

Get the Complete List of Pro Kabaddi League Champions

  • news
  • kabaddi
Haryana Steelers Fall to Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL 12 Play-In; Naveen Kumar Retention Uncertain

Haryana Steelers Fall to Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL 12 Play-In; Naveen Kumar Retention Uncertain

  • news
  • kabaddi
Get the List of All Teams Qualified for PKL 12 Top 8

Get the List of All Teams Qualified for PKL 12 Top 8

  • news
  • kabaddi
Haryana Steelers Secure Playoff Spots with Dominant Victory

Haryana Steelers Secure Playoff Spots with Dominant Victory

  • news
  • kabaddi
Sunil Kumar Praises Haryana Steelers Fans After U Mumba Clinches PKL 12 Playoff Spot

Sunil Kumar Praises Haryana Steelers Fans After U Mumba Clinches PKL 12 Playoff Spot

  • news
  • kabaddi
U Mumba Clinch Thrilling Tie-Breaker Win Over Haryana Steelers to Secure PKL 12 Top Eight Spot

U Mumba Clinch Thrilling Tie-Breaker Win Over Haryana Steelers to Secure PKL 12 Top Eight Spot

  • news
  • kabaddi
Haryana Steelers Crush UP Yoddhas by 27 Points

Haryana Steelers Crush UP Yoddhas by 27 Points

  • news
  • kabaddi
Learn How Your Favourite Team Can Make It to PKL 12 Playoffs

Learn How Your Favourite Team Can Make It to PKL 12 Playoffs

  • news
  • kabaddi
Haryana Steelers Stage Seven-Point Comeback to Defeat Patna Pirates

Haryana Steelers Stage Seven-Point Comeback to Defeat Patna Pirates

  • news
  • kabaddi
Why Manpreet Singh Lost His Cool Against Dabang Delhi?

Why Manpreet Singh Lost His Cool Against Dabang Delhi?

  • news
  • kabaddi
Coach Praises Bharat Hooda as Titans Extend Unbeaten Run

Coach Praises Bharat Hooda as Titans Extend Unbeaten Run

  • news
  • kabaddi
Telugu Titans Dominate Haryana Steelers with 46-29 Victory

Telugu Titans Dominate Haryana Steelers with 46-29 Victory

  • news
  • kabaddi
Coach Praises Fazel Atrachali as Family After Historic 200th PKL Match

Coach Praises Fazel Atrachali as Family After Historic 200th PKL Match

  • news
  • kabaddi
Atrachali’s 200th Appearance Sees Dabang Delhi Edge Haryana Steelers

Atrachali’s 200th Appearance Sees Dabang Delhi Edge Haryana Steelers

  • news
  • kabaddi
Ashu Malik Responds to Handshake Controversy in PKL 2025

Ashu Malik Responds to Handshake Controversy in PKL 2025

  • news
  • kabaddi
Get the Updated Points Table of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

Get the Updated Points Table of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

  • news
  • kabaddi
Watch How Narender Redhu’s Celebration Sparked After Panthers’ Stunning Comeback

Watch How Narender Redhu’s Celebration Sparked After Panthers’ Stunning Comeback

  • news
  • kabaddi
Pink Panthers’ Last-Minute Heroics Seal Thrilling Win Over Haryana Steelers

Pink Panthers’ Last-Minute Heroics Seal Thrilling Win Over Haryana Steelers

  • news
  • kabaddi
Why Haryana Steelers Refused Handshakes After Losing to Dabang Delhi

Why Haryana Steelers Refused Handshakes After Losing to Dabang Delhi

  • news
  • kabaddi
Ashu Malik’s Super 10 Guides Dabang Delhi to Narrow Win Over Haryana Steelers

Ashu Malik’s Super 10 Guides Dabang Delhi to Narrow Win Over Haryana Steelers

  • news
  • kabaddi
Watch Out the Complete PKL 12 Points Table and Top Raiders & Defenders After Match 52

Watch Out the Complete PKL 12 Points Table and Top Raiders & Defenders After Match 52

  • news
  • kabaddi
Tamil Thalaivas Feel Pawan Sehrawats Absence in PKL 12 Defeat

Tamil Thalaivas Feel Pawan Sehrawats Absence in PKL 12 Defeat

  • news
  • kabaddi