Prashanth Rai News

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Saurabh NandalSurjeet SinghJaideepVinayJasvir SinghNitesh KumarArjun DeshwalRakesh KumarRahul ChaudhariSurender GillSunil KumarAjay ThakurFazel AtrachaliPawan SehrawatPankaj MohiteManinder SinghJoginder NarwalDeepak Niwas HoodaAnup KumarPardeep NarwalNaveen KumarVijayKrishan Kumar HoodaBc RameshManpreet SinghNitin RawalRishank DevadigaMahender SinghRandhir SinghVishal BhardwajJang Kun LeeSachin TawarSiddharth DesaiAbhishek SinghChandran RanjitSurender NadaRavinder PahalDeepak HoodaManjeet ChhillarRam Mehar SinghRohit GuliaMohammad NabibakhshHadi OshtorakPrashanth RaiSandeep NarwalNeeraj KumarMonu GoyatRohit KumarDharamraj CheralathanJeeva KumarVishal ManeBaldev SinghAkhil KumarSukesh HegdeAjinkya KapreSumit KumarRinku NarwalK PrapanjanVikas KandolaSanjeev Kumar BaliyanRavi KumarShrikant JadhavMeraj SheykhNitin TomarV Ajith KumarAjay KumarRan SinghSonu JaglanJagdish KumbleParvesh BhainswalSrinivas ReddySandeep DhullGb MoreAthul MsDeepak NarwalAbozar MohajermighaniGholamreza MazandaraniGirish Maruti ErnakAmit HoodaAmit SheoranRituraj KoraviSurinder SinghNilesh SalunkheSagar KrishnaMohit ChhillarVikas KaleKashiling AdakeEdacherry BhaskaranC ArunShabeer BapuRambir Singh KhokharFarhad MilaghardanRohit BaliyanSuraj DesaiVikash KhandolaSuurender SinghMore GbSumit SinghKuldeep SinghSelvamani K
Teams
Tournaments
Players
PKL 2019 | Had quite a few lapses in defence, admits Dharmaraj Cheralathan

PKL 2019 | Had quite a few lapses in defence, admits Dharmaraj Cheralathan

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Will try to perform well against U Mumba in playoffs by rectifying our mistakes, asserts Naveen

PKL 2019 | Will try to perform well against U Mumba in playoffs by rectifying our mistakes, asserts Naveen

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | U Mumba will give 100% to win eliminator game, states Fazel Atrachali

PKL 2019 | U Mumba will give 100% to win eliminator game, states Fazel Atrachali

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Players were switched off in second half as it was our last league game, says Rakesh Kumar

PKL 2019 | Players were switched off in second half as it was our last league game, says Rakesh Kumar

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | We'll play our last league match with full intensity, says Prashanth Kumar Rai

PKL 2019 | We'll play our last league match with full intensity, says Prashanth Kumar Rai

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | We need to regroup and assess this performance, says Rakesh Kumar

PKL 2019 | We need to regroup and assess this performance, says Rakesh Kumar

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Pawan Sehrawat's record-breaking performance helps Bengaluru Bulls thrash Haryana Steelers

PKL 2019 | Pawan Sehrawat's record-breaking performance helps Bengaluru Bulls thrash Haryana Steelers

  • report
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | From player to expert to coach – Rakesh Kumar traverses entire spectrum

PKL 2019 | From player to expert to coach – Rakesh Kumar traverses entire spectrum

  • feature
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Haryana Steelers qualify for playoffs after beating Gujarat Fortunegiants

PKL 2019 | Haryana Steelers qualify for playoffs after beating Gujarat Fortunegiants

  • report
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Fit after minor knee injury, Dharmaraj Cheralathan confident to lead Haryana Steelers to glory in home leg

PKL 2019 | Fit after minor knee injury, Dharmaraj Cheralathan confident to lead Haryana Steelers to glory in home leg

  • feature
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Vikash Kandola leads from front as Haryana Steelers beat Patna Pirates

PKL 2019 | Vikash Kandola leads from front as Haryana Steelers beat Patna Pirates

  • report
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Will try to win as many matches as possible to be in Top 2, asserts Vikash Kandola

PKL 2019 | Will try to win as many matches as possible to be in Top 2, asserts Vikash Kandola

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Vikas Kandola, Prashanth Rai’s return was a massive boost, says Dharmaraj Cheralathan

PKL 2019 | Vikas Kandola, Prashanth Rai’s return was a massive boost, says Dharmaraj Cheralathan

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Our combinations were spot on, says Mandar Shetty

PKL 2019 | Our combinations were spot on, says Mandar Shetty

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Haryana Steelers thrash Gujarat Fortunegiants to record third consecutive win

PKL 2019 | Haryana Steelers thrash Gujarat Fortunegiants to record third consecutive win

  • report
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Defence didn’t perform that well in first half against Bengal Warriors, says Dharmaraj Cheralathan

PKL 2019 | Defence didn’t perform that well in first half against Bengal Warriors, says Dharmaraj Cheralathan

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | 5Ws and 1H – Haryana Steelers

PKL 2019 | 5Ws and 1H – Haryana Steelers

  • feature
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Players’ fitness will be the main focus for UP Yoddha, asserts coach Jasvir Singh

PKL 2019 | Players’ fitness will be the main focus for UP Yoddha, asserts coach Jasvir Singh

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | My target is to make UP Yoddha champion this season, says Rishank Devadiga

PKL 2019 | My target is to make UP Yoddha champion this season, says Rishank Devadiga

  • news
  • kabaddi
Pro Kabaddi League | Making a 'balanced team' was UP Yoddha’s focus at the auction

Pro Kabaddi League | Making a 'balanced team' was UP Yoddha’s focus at the auction

  • feature
  • kabaddi
PKL Auctions | What clicked and what didn’t – Haryana Steelers

PKL Auctions | What clicked and what didn’t – Haryana Steelers

  • feature
  • kabaddi