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U Mumba Wishes India Great Success ahead of the 2nd Womens Kabaddi World Cup 2025

U Mumba Wishes India Great Success ahead of the 2nd Womens Kabaddi World Cup 2025

  • news
  • kabaddi
Pro Kabaddi League Momentum Powers U Mumba Toward Chess Success

Pro Kabaddi League Momentum Powers U Mumba Toward Chess Success

  • news
  • kabaddi
Watch the Report Card of Ajit Ramesh Chouhan in Season 12

Watch the Report Card of Ajit Ramesh Chouhan in Season 12

  • news
  • kabaddi
Here is the Report Card of U Mumba for the PKL 12

Here is the Report Card of U Mumba for the PKL 12

  • news
  • kabaddi
Was Jaideep the Key Player for Haryana Steelers in the PKL 12?

Was Jaideep the Key Player for Haryana Steelers in the PKL 12?

  • news
  • kabaddi
Find out the most successful captain in Pro Kabaddi League history

Find out the most successful captain in Pro Kabaddi League history

  • news
  • kabaddi
Here Are the Top Pangebaaz Behind U Mumbas 10 Wins

Here Are the Top Pangebaaz Behind U Mumbas 10 Wins

  • news
  • kabaddi
Find out the Top Five Active PKL Stars with Most Titles

Find out the Top Five Active PKL Stars with Most Titles

  • news
  • kabaddi
Watch PKL Teams Wishing Virat Kohli on His Special Day

Watch PKL Teams Wishing Virat Kohli on His Special Day

  • news
  • kabaddi
Get the Complete List of Pro Kabaddi League Champions

Get the Complete List of Pro Kabaddi League Champions

  • news
  • kabaddi
Coach Hails Team Effort as Patna Pirates Defeat U Mumba in PKL 2025

Coach Hails Team Effort as Patna Pirates Defeat U Mumba in PKL 2025

  • news
  • kabaddi
UP Yoddhas Edge Past U Mumba 35-32 in Closely Fought Encounter

UP Yoddhas Edge Past U Mumba 35-32 in Closely Fought Encounter

  • news
  • kabaddi
Manpreet Singh Enjoys Live PKL Action, Praises League’s Role for Young Players

Manpreet Singh Enjoys Live PKL Action, Praises League’s Role for Young Players

  • news
  • kabaddi
U Mumba Edge Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-36 to Move Up in PKL 12 Standings

U Mumba Edge Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-36 to Move Up in PKL 12 Standings

  • news
  • kabaddi
Pro Kabaddi League Mourns Loss of Vedant Devadiga and Balabharati

Pro Kabaddi League Mourns Loss of Vedant Devadiga and Balabharati

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  • kabaddi
Get the Complete Understanding of the PKL 12 Playoffs Format

Get the Complete Understanding of the PKL 12 Playoffs Format

  • news
  • kabaddi
Sunil Kumar Praises Haryana Steelers Fans After U Mumba Clinches PKL 12 Playoff Spot

Sunil Kumar Praises Haryana Steelers Fans After U Mumba Clinches PKL 12 Playoff Spot

  • news
  • kabaddi
Which Teams Can Now Qualify for PKL 12 Playoffs

Which Teams Can Now Qualify for PKL 12 Playoffs

  • news
  • kabaddi
U Mumba Clinch Thrilling Tie-Breaker Win Over Haryana Steelers to Secure PKL 12 Top Eight Spot

U Mumba Clinch Thrilling Tie-Breaker Win Over Haryana Steelers to Secure PKL 12 Top Eight Spot

  • news
  • kabaddi
U Mumba Dominate Telugu Titans to Secure 33-26 Win

U Mumba Dominate Telugu Titans to Secure 33-26 Win

  • news
  • kabaddi
Guman Singh Leads UP Yoddhas to 40-24 Win Over U Mumba

Guman Singh Leads UP Yoddhas to 40-24 Win Over U Mumba

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  • kabaddi
Devank Dalal Becomes Fastest to 500 Raid Points as U Mumba Dominate Bengal Warriorz

Devank Dalal Becomes Fastest to 500 Raid Points as U Mumba Dominate Bengal Warriorz

  • news
  • kabaddi
UP Yoddhas Seek Momentum Against U Mumba

UP Yoddhas Seek Momentum Against U Mumba

  • news
  • kabaddi
Watch Out for PKL 12 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios for All Teams

Watch Out for PKL 12 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios for All Teams

  • news
  • kabaddi
Aditya Shinde Powers Puneri Paltan to Convincing Win Over U Mumba

Aditya Shinde Powers Puneri Paltan to Convincing Win Over U Mumba

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  • kabaddi
Sandeep Kumar Shines for U Mumba in PKL 2025

Sandeep Kumar Shines for U Mumba in PKL 2025

  • news
  • kabaddi
Get the Updated Points Table of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

Get the Updated Points Table of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

  • news
  • kabaddi