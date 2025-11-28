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Teams
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Haryana Steelers
Gujarat Giants
Puneri Paltan
Telugu Titans
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Vinay
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Rakesh Kumar
Rahul Chaudhari
Surender Gill
Sunil Kumar
Ajay Thakur
Fazel Atrachali
Pawan Sehrawat
Pankaj Mohite
Maninder Singh
Joginder Narwal
Deepak Niwas Hooda
Anup Kumar
Pardeep Narwal
Naveen Kumar
Vijay
Krishan Kumar Hooda
Bc Ramesh
Manpreet Singh
Nitin Rawal
Rishank Devadiga
Mahender Singh
Randhir Singh
Vishal Bhardwaj
Jang Kun Lee
Sachin Tawar
Siddharth Desai
Abhishek Singh
Chandran Ranjit
Surender Nada
Ravinder Pahal
Deepak Hooda
Manjeet Chhillar
Ram Mehar Singh
Rohit Gulia
Mohammad Nabibakhsh
Hadi Oshtorak
Prashanth Rai
Sandeep Narwal
Neeraj Kumar
Monu Goyat
Rohit Kumar
Dharamraj Cheralathan
Jeeva Kumar
Vishal Mane
Baldev Singh
Akhil Kumar
Sukesh Hegde
Ajinkya Kapre
Sumit Kumar
Rinku Narwal
K Prapanjan
Vikas Kandola
Sanjeev Kumar Baliyan
Ravi Kumar
Shrikant Jadhav
Meraj Sheykh
Nitin Tomar
V Ajith Kumar
Ajay Kumar
Ran Singh
Sonu Jaglan
Jagdish Kumble
Parvesh Bhainswal
Srinivas Reddy
Sandeep Dhull
Gb More
Athul Ms
Deepak Narwal
Abozar Mohajermighani
Gholamreza Mazandarani
Girish Maruti Ernak
Amit Hooda
Amit Sheoran
Rituraj Koravi
Surinder Singh
Nilesh Salunkhe
Sagar Krishna
Mohit Chhillar
Vikas Kale
Kashiling Adake
Edacherry Bhaskaran
C Arun
Shabeer Bapu
Rambir Singh Khokhar
Farhad Milaghardan
Rohit Baliyan
Suraj Desai
Vikash Khandola
Suurender Singh
More Gb
Sumit Singh
Kuldeep Singh
Selvamani K
Jasveer Singh Reacts after Taking Charge as Patna Pirates Head Coach
7 months ago
news
kabaddi
Patna Pirates Appoint Jasveer Singh as New Head Coach
7 months ago
news
kabaddi
Pro Kabaddi | UP Yoddha coach Jasveer Singh unimpressed with team's performance, hopes for better returns in upcoming games
4 years ago
news
kabaddi
Pro Kabaddi | Despite the early losses, UP Yoddha coach Jasveer Singh confident of better performances
5 years ago
news
kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Defence conceded points at vital junctures against Bengaluru Bulls, says Jasveer Singh
7 years ago
news
kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Had sizeable lead, so we wanted to try out some of our bench players, admits Jasveer Singh
7 years ago
news
kabaddi
PKL 2019 | We decided to have aggressive approach, says Jasveer Singh
7 years ago
news
kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Knew what this team is capable of, says Jasveer Singh
7 years ago
news
kabaddi
PKL 2019 | We’re taking our home leg as any other normal leg, asserts Jasveer Singh
7 years ago
news
kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Coach and team have never let me feel pressure of being main raider, reveals Shrikant Jadhav
7 years ago
news
kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Abhishek Singh’s super raid and do or die raid in closing stages proved costly, believes Rishank Devadiga
7 years ago
news
kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Every match from here on is crucial for us and our top six chances, says Jasveer Singh
7 years ago
news
kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Advised them to forget past results and play to their potential, reveals Jasveer Singh
7 years ago
news
kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Weren’t able to execute our plan, says Jasveer Singh
7 years ago
news
kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Slight miscalculations led to a tie, says Jasveer Singh
7 years ago
news
kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Four-day break helped us in comeback, states Jasveer Singh
7 years ago
news
kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Will definitely change our strategy, states Jasveer Singh
7 years ago
news
kabaddi
PKL 2019 | UP Yoddha’s defence was never settled against Bengal Warriors, says Jasveer Singh
7 years ago
news
kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Players’ fitness will be the main focus for UP Yoddha, asserts coach Jasvir Singh
7 years ago
news
kabaddi
PKL 2018 | Siddharth Desai needs more time to recover, says Gholamreza Mazandarani
8 years ago
news
kabaddi
PKL 2019 | How Tamil Thalaivas lost their fourth consecutive home game
8 years ago
feature
kabaddi
PKL 2018 | Is Pro Kabaddi League independent of celebrities now?
8 years ago
feature
kabaddi
PKL 2017 | Jaipur Pink Panthers beat U Mumba by 39-36
9 years ago
news
kabaddi
PKL 2017 | Manjeet-Jasvir masterclass hand Bulls fifth loss of the season
9 years ago
report
kabaddi
WATCH | Girish holds down Jasvir Singh to fetch his side two points
9 years ago
news
kabaddi
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 | List of retained players announced
9 years ago
news
kabaddi