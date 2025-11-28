Jasvir Singh News

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Teams
Tournaments
Players
Patna Pirates Appoint Jasveer Singh as New Head Coach

Patna Pirates Appoint Jasveer Singh as New Head Coach

  • news
  • kabaddi
Pro Kabaddi | UP Yoddha coach Jasveer Singh unimpressed with team's performance, hopes for better returns in upcoming games

Pro Kabaddi | UP Yoddha coach Jasveer Singh unimpressed with team's performance, hopes for better returns in upcoming games

  • news
  • kabaddi
Pro Kabaddi | Despite the early losses, UP Yoddha coach Jasveer Singh confident of better performances

Pro Kabaddi | Despite the early losses, UP Yoddha coach Jasveer Singh confident of better performances

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Defence conceded points at vital junctures against Bengaluru Bulls, says Jasveer Singh

PKL 2019 | Defence conceded points at vital junctures against Bengaluru Bulls, says Jasveer Singh

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Had sizeable lead, so we wanted to try out some of our bench players, admits Jasveer Singh

PKL 2019 | Had sizeable lead, so we wanted to try out some of our bench players, admits Jasveer Singh

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | We decided to have aggressive approach, says Jasveer Singh

PKL 2019 | We decided to have aggressive approach, says Jasveer Singh

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Knew what this team is capable of, says Jasveer Singh

PKL 2019 | Knew what this team is capable of, says Jasveer Singh

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | We’re taking our home leg as any other normal leg, asserts Jasveer Singh

PKL 2019 | We’re taking our home leg as any other normal leg, asserts Jasveer Singh

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Coach and team have never let me feel pressure of being main raider, reveals Shrikant Jadhav

PKL 2019 | Coach and team have never let me feel pressure of being main raider, reveals Shrikant Jadhav

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Abhishek Singh’s super raid and do or die raid in closing stages proved costly, believes Rishank Devadiga

PKL 2019 | Abhishek Singh’s super raid and do or die raid in closing stages proved costly, believes Rishank Devadiga

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Every match from here on is crucial for us and our top six chances, says Jasveer Singh

PKL 2019 | Every match from here on is crucial for us and our top six chances, says Jasveer Singh

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Weren’t able to execute our plan, says Jasveer Singh

PKL 2019 | Weren’t able to execute our plan, says Jasveer Singh

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Slight miscalculations led to a tie, says Jasveer Singh

PKL 2019 | Slight miscalculations led to a tie, says Jasveer Singh

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Four-day break helped us in comeback, states Jasveer Singh

PKL 2019 | Four-day break helped us in comeback, states Jasveer Singh

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Will definitely change our strategy, states Jasveer Singh

PKL 2019 | Will definitely change our strategy, states Jasveer Singh

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | UP Yoddha’s defence was never settled against Bengal Warriors, says Jasveer Singh

PKL 2019 | UP Yoddha’s defence was never settled against Bengal Warriors, says Jasveer Singh

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | Players’ fitness will be the main focus for UP Yoddha, asserts coach Jasvir Singh

PKL 2019 | Players’ fitness will be the main focus for UP Yoddha, asserts coach Jasvir Singh

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2018 | Siddharth Desai needs more time to recover, says Gholamreza Mazandarani

PKL 2018 | Siddharth Desai needs more time to recover, says Gholamreza Mazandarani

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2019 | How Tamil Thalaivas lost their fourth consecutive home game

PKL 2019 | How Tamil Thalaivas lost their fourth consecutive home game

  • feature
  • kabaddi
PKL 2018 | Is Pro Kabaddi League independent of celebrities now?

PKL 2018 | Is Pro Kabaddi League independent of celebrities now?

  • feature
  • kabaddi
PKL 2017 | Jaipur Pink Panthers beat U Mumba by 39-36

PKL 2017 | Jaipur Pink Panthers beat U Mumba by 39-36

  • news
  • kabaddi
PKL 2017 | Manjeet-Jasvir masterclass hand Bulls fifth loss of the season

PKL 2017 | Manjeet-Jasvir masterclass hand Bulls fifth loss of the season

  • report
  • kabaddi
WATCH | Girish holds down Jasvir Singh to fetch his side two points

WATCH | Girish holds down Jasvir Singh to fetch his side two points

  • news
  • kabaddi