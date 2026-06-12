Squads Durham vs Derbyshire First class County Championship 12.06.2026

First class

DUR
DUR

(96 ov.) 302/7

DER
DER

Playing

DUR
DUR
DER
DER
First TeamSecond Team
Lees Alex

batsman

Came Harry

batsman

Reece Luis

all rounder

Rhodes Will

all rounder

Bedingham David

wicket keeper

Robinson Oliver

wicket keeper

Guest Brooke

wicket keeper

Aldridge Kasey

all rounder

Andersson Martin

all rounder

Raine Ben

all rounder

Bench

DUR
DUR
DER
DER
First TeamSecond Team
Ackermann Colin

all rounder

Bin Naeem Yousaf

no information yet

Bailey Archie

no information yet

Brown Pat

bowler

Borthwick Scott

all rounder

Dal Anuj

all rounder

Gay Emilio

batsman

Hawkins Joe

no information yet

Haydon Rory

no information yet

Minto James

no information yet

Moqim Sufyan

no information yet

Robinson Luke

no information yet

Singh Basra Amrit

no information yet

Stokes Ben

all rounder

Wood Mark

bowler