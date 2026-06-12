Squads Durham vs Derbyshire First class County Championship 12.06.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Lees Alex
batsman
Came Harry
batsman
McKinney Ben Stewart
batsman
Reece Luis
all rounder
Rhodes Will
all rounder
Montgomery Matthew
bowler
Bedingham David
wicket keeper
Jewell Caleb Paul
batsman
Clark Graham
batsman
Madsen Wayne
batsman
Robinson Oliver
wicket keeper
Guest Brooke
wicket keeper
Aldridge Kasey
all rounder
Andersson Martin
all rounder
Raine Ben
all rounder
Potts Nicholas James
bowler
Potts Matty
bowler
Parkinson Callum
bowler
Bashir Shoaib
bowler
Olivier Duanne
bowler
Abbas Mohammad
bowler
Gibson Oliver James
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Ackermann Colin
all rounder
Bin Naeem Yousaf
no information yet
Bailey Archie
no information yet
Brown Pat
bowler
Borthwick Scott
all rounder
Chappell Zak
bowler
Carse Brydon
bowler
Dal Anuj
all rounder
Conners Sam
bowler
Donald Aneurin
batsman
Gay Emilio
batsman
Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad
bowler
Ghafari Shafiqullah
bowler
Hawkins Joe
no information yet
Hogg Daniel Maxwell
bowler
Haydon Rory
no information yet
Minto James
no information yet
Moore Harry John
bowler
Roach Kemar
bowler
Moqim Sufyan
no information yet
Robinson Luke
no information yet
Morley Jack
bowler
Sowter Nathan
bowler
Singh Basra Amrit
no information yet
Stokes Ben
all rounder
Wagstaff Mitchell David
batsman
Wood Mark
bowler
Whiteley Ross
batsman