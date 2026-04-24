Squads Durham vs Lancashire First class County Championship 24.04.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Lees Alex
batsman
Jennings Keaton
batsman
McKinney Ben Stewart
batsman
Balderson George Philip
all rounder
Gay Emilio
batsman
Bohannon Josh
batsman
Bedingham David
wicket keeper
Harris Marcus
batsman
Clark Graham
batsman
Jones Michael
batsman
Robinson Oliver
wicket keeper
Hurst Matthew
wicket keeper
Aldridge Kasey
all rounder
Shetty Arav Ritesh
no information yet
Raine Ben
all rounder
Coughlin Paul
all rounder
Potts Matty
bowler
Bailey Tom
bowler
Conners Sam
bowler
Stanley Mitchell Terry
batsman
Parkinson Callum
bowler
Anderson James
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Ackermann Colin
all rounder
Aspinwall Tom
all rounder
Bailey Archie
no information yet
Barnard Charlie
bowler
Borthwick Scott
all rounder
Bell George
wicket keeper
Carse Brydon
bowler
Blatherwick Jack
bowler
Drissell George
bowler
Buttler Jos
wicket keeper
Ghafari Shafiqullah
bowler
Dale Ajeet
bowler
Hogg Daniel Maxwell
bowler
Flintoff Rocky
no information yet
Minto James
no information yet
Fonseka D Keshana
batsman
Rhodes Will
all rounder
Green Chris
bowler
Roach Kemar
bowler
Hartley Tom
bowler
Robinson Luke
no information yet
Livingstone Liam
all rounder
Sowter Nathan
bowler
Mahmood Saqib
bowler
Stokes Ben
all rounder
McDermott Ben
wicket keeper
Wood Mark
bowler
Moores Joseph
no information yet