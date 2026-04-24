Squads Durham vs Lancashire First class County Championship 24.04.2026

First class

DUR
DUR
LAN
LAN

(96 ov.) 356/7

Playing

DUR
DUR
LAN
LAN
First TeamSecond Team
Lees Alex

batsman

Gay Emilio

batsman

Bedingham David

wicket keeper

Robinson Oliver

wicket keeper

Hurst Matthew

wicket keeper

Aldridge Kasey

all rounder

Shetty Arav Ritesh

no information yet

Raine Ben

all rounder

Coughlin Paul

all rounder

Bench

DUR
DUR
LAN
LAN
First TeamSecond Team
Ackermann Colin

all rounder

Aspinwall Tom

all rounder

Bailey Archie

no information yet

Borthwick Scott

all rounder

Bell George

wicket keeper

Buttler Jos

wicket keeper

Flintoff Rocky

no information yet

Minto James

no information yet

Rhodes Will

all rounder

Robinson Luke

no information yet

Livingstone Liam

all rounder

Stokes Ben

all rounder

McDermott Ben

wicket keeper

Wood Mark

bowler

Moores Joseph

no information yet