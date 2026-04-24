Match details Durham vs Lancashire First class County Championship 24.04.2026

First class

DUR
DUR
LAN
LAN

(96 ov.) 356/7

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Durham won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, April 24, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Durham Squad

PlayersLees Alex, McKinney Ben Stewart, Gay Emilio, Bedingham David, Clark Graham, Robinson Oliver, Aldridge Kasey, Raine Ben, Potts Matty, Conners Sam, Parkinson Callum
BenchAckermann Colin, Bailey Archie, Borthwick Scott, Carse Brydon, Drissell George, Ghafari Shafiqullah, Hogg Daniel Maxwell, Minto James, Rhodes Will, Roach Kemar, Robinson Luke, Sowter Nathan, Stokes Ben, Wood Mark

Lancashire Squad

PlayersJennings Keaton, Balderson George Philip, Bohannon Josh, Harris Marcus, Jones Michael, Hurst Matthew, Shetty Arav Ritesh, Coughlin Paul, Bailey Tom, Stanley Mitchell Terry, Anderson James
BenchAspinwall Tom, Barnard Charlie, Bell George, Blatherwick Jack, Buttler Jos, Dale Ajeet, Flintoff Rocky, Fonseka D Keshana, Green Chris, Hartley Tom, Livingstone Liam, Mahmood Saqib, McDermott Ben, Moores Joseph, Phillip Anderson, Salt Phil, Singh Harry, Sutton Oliver William, Wells Luke, Wood Luke

Venue Guide

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