Harry John Killoran

T20 Blast
Derbyshire vs Durham
T20 Blast
County Ground
DER
197
DUR
203
Yorkshire vs Derbyshire
T20 Blast
Headingley
YOR
195
DER
194
Leicestershire vs Derbyshire
T20 Blast
Grace Road
LEI
145
DER
230
Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire
T20 Blast
County Ground
DER
234
NOT
211
Essex vs Derbyshire
T20 Blast
County Ground
ESS
179
DER
173
Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire
T20 Blast
Riverside Ground
NOT
183
DER
173
Derbyshire vs Yorkshire
T20 Blast
Queen's Park
DER
215
YOR
215
Derbyshire vs Lancashire
T20 Blast
County Ground
DER
201
LAN
205
Lancashire vs Derbyshire
T20 Blast
Old Trafford
LAN
150
DER
150
Derbyshire vs Somerset
T20 Blast
County Ground
DER
187
SOM
214
Durham vs Derbyshire
T20 Blast
Riverside Ground
DUR
165
DER
160
Derbyshire vs Leicestershire
T20 Blast
County Ground
DER
172
LEI
171