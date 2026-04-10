Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Indian Premier League Match Prediction MI 55 % Chance of Winning RCB 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Cricket fans are ready to witness another intense rivalry in the Indian Premier League, as Mumbai Indians will be going against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. This match will be played on 12 April at 7:30 PM IST at the Wankhede Stadium. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have done well in this tournament as the team aims for the top spot with a win over the Mumbai Indians. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians are heading to this game after losing their previous one to the Rajasthan Royals by 27 runs.

Who will win? Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vote 0 votes

Facts: Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won three of their last five head-to-head games against the Mumbai Indians.

Virat Kohli has scored 150 runs off 101 balls against Jasprit Bumrah, while Bumrah has dismissed him five times.

Rohit Sharma has scored 94 runs off 69 balls against Bhuvneshwar Kumar, while Bhuvi has dismissed him once.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chances of Winning

Mumbai Indians are heading into the next game against RCB with a higher chance of winning. The team takes home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious in the next game. They have players such as Rohit Sharma, who has scored 118 runs in 3 innings at an average of 39.33, and Shardul Thakur, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 29. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be eager to take advantage of their recent record over MI to turn the tables. They have players such as Virat Kohli, who has scored 8758 runs in 261 innings at an average of 39.80, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who holds 202 wickets in 192 innings at an average of 27.14.

Mumbai Indians Chances of Winning: 55%

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chances of Winning: 1.95

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Mumbai Indians started the tournament well, but they have not managed to maintain the momentum. However, their upcoming match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru could help the team to come out victorious, since they also take the home ground advantage. They have batters such as Ryan Rickelton, who has scored 98 runs in 3 matches at an average of 32.66, and Suryakumar Yadav, who has scored 73 runs in 3 innings at an average of 24.33. Allah Ghazanfar has taken 2 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 36.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have maintained their spot as the defending champions. Having a strong start to this campaign, the team will remain eager to turn the tables, as they have been strong against MI in the recent games. They have batters such as Rajat Patidar, who has scored 1190 runs in 40 innings at a strike rate of 158.45, and Devdutt Padikkal, who has scored 1917 runs in 76 innings at an average of 26.26. With the ball, the team can also rely on Jacob Duffy, who started the IPL with 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 16.

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Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Toss Prediction

The match between the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, which offers the home ground advantage to MI. This ground is known to favour the batters, as 11 out of 21 T20Is played here have been won by the team batting first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 180, and it falls to 158 in the second innings. It is likely that the toss-winning team at Wankhede Stadium would elect to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru is unlikely to be affected due to the weather conditions. However, high wind speeds and moderate humidity are expected on the match day.

Sunny 54% Humidity 26° - 32° C 22 kmph

Sunny 54% Humidity 26° - 32° C 22 kmph

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player List

Team Form

Mumbai Indians Team Form

The Mumbai Indians have struggled to secure wins in this tournament lately. With three games, the team has managed to win just one, losing the other two. They have star performers such as Deepak Chahar, who holds a wicket in 2 innings at an economy of 10.50, and Tilak Varma, who has scored 34 runs in 3 innings at an average of 11.33.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have maintained an impressive form in the IPL as of now. The team has been on a winning streak, which could help them to turn the tables against the Mumbai Indians. They have players such as Krunal Pandya, who holds 95 wickets in 134 innings at an economy of 7.52, and Tim David, who has scored 932 runs in 46 innings at a strike rate of 178.20.

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Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Batters

Suryakumar Yadav has been a key batsman for the Mumbai Indians in this tournament. He has scored 417 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 52.13.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli continues to contribute consistently towards RCB. He has managed to score 505 runs in his last 10 IPL matches at an average of 63.13.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Bowlers

While Jasprit Bumrah is yet to take wickets, he still remains a key bowler for the Mumbai Indians. In his last 10 IPL matches, Bumrah has taken 13 wickets at an economy of 6.42.

On the other hand, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has led the RCB bowling line-up well in this tournament. He holds 13 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 10.