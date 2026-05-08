Match details Lancashire vs Middlesex First class County Championship 08.05.2026

First class

LAN
LAN

201

MID
MID

(9 ov.) 38/2

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Middlesex won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, May 08, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Lancashire Squad

PlayersJennings Keaton, Balderson George Philip, Bohannon Josh, Harris Marcus, Jones Michael, Hurst Matthew, Green Chris, Hartley Tom, Bailey Tom, Stanley Mitchell Terry, Anderson James
BenchAspinwall Tom, Barnard Charlie, Bell George, Blatherwick Jack, Buttler Jos, Coughlin Paul, Dale Ajeet, Flintoff Rocky, Fonseka D Keshana, Livingstone Liam, Mahmood Saqib, McDermott Ben, Moores Joseph, Phillip Anderson, Salt Phil, Shetty Arav Ritesh, Singh Harry, Sutton Oliver William, Wells Luke, Wood Luke

Middlesex Squad

PlayersRobson Sam, Albert Geddes Benedict Brodie, Holden Max, Du Plooy Leus, Falconer Caleb, Higgins Ryan, Cracknell Joe, Gohar Zafar, Roland-Jones Toby, Morgan Sebastian Herbert Bache, Sharma Naavya
BenchBo Cornwell Noah Bo, Brookes Henry, Caires Joshua Michael De, Cullen Blake, Feldman James Joseph, Fernandes Nathan, Helm Tom, Hollman Luke, Kaushal Ishaan, Sawant Aaryan

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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