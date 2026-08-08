Match details Leicestershire vs Hampshire First class County Championship 15.09.2026

First class

LEI
LEI
HAM
HAM

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, September 15, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Leicestershire Squad

PlayersAhmed Rehan, Budinger SG, Cox Ben, Eskinazi Stevie, Evison Joey, Green Alex M, Green Ben, Gumbs Sheridon, Helm Tom, Hill Lewis, Holland Ian, Hull Josh, Mike Ben, Patel Ajaz, Patel Rishi, Scriven Tom, Singh Yadvinder, Tattersall Jonathan, Trevaskis Liam, Turner Ashton, Weatherald Jake, Wood Sam
Benchno information yet

Hampshire Squad

PlayersAbbott Kyle, Albert Toby Edward, Baker Sonny, Brown Ben, Cartwright Hilton, Currie Scott, Dawson Liam, Fuller James, Gubbins Nick, Jack Eddie, Kelly Dominic, Lehmann Jake, Lumsden Manny, Mayes Ben, Middleton Fletcha, Neal Andrew, Organ Felix, Orr Ali, Petrie Harry, Potgieter Delano, Prest Thomas James, Stubbs Tristan, Turner John, Vince James, Weatherley Joe, Wood Chris, Yusuf Codi Ethan
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet