Match details Middlesex vs Durham First class County Championship 01.05.2026

First class

MID
MID

(0 ov.) 272/6

DUR
DUR

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Middlesex won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, May 01, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Middlesex Squad

PlayersRobson Sam, Caires Joshua Michael De, Holden Max, Du Plooy Leus, Albert Geddes Benedict Brodie, Higgins Ryan, Cracknell Joe, Gohar Zafar, Bosch Eathan, Roland-Jones Toby, Morgan Sebastian Herbert Bache
BenchBo Cornwell Noah Bo, Brookes Henry, Cullen Blake, Falconer Caleb, Feldman James Joseph, Fernandes Nathan, Helm Tom, Hollman Luke, Kaushal Ishaan, Sawant Aaryan, Sharma Naavya

Durham Squad

PlayersLees Alex, McKinney Ben Stewart, Gay Emilio, Bedingham David, Clark Graham, Robinson Oliver, Aldridge Kasey, Raine Ben, Potts Matty, Robinson Luke Stephen, Parkinson Callum, Roach Kemar
BenchAckermann Colin, Bailey Archie, Borthwick Scott, Carse Brydon, Conners Sam, Drissell George, Ghafari Shafiqullah, Hogg Daniel Maxwell, Minto James, Rhodes Will, Robinson Luke, Sowter Nathan, Stokes Ben, Wood Mark

Venue Guide

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