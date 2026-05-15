Squads Kent vs Durham First class County Championship 15.05.2026

First class

KEN
KEN

(96 ov.) 385/4

DUR
DUR

Playing

KEN
KEN
DUR
DUR
First TeamSecond Team
Dawkins Ben

no information yet

Lees Alex

batsman

Gay Emilio

batsman

Bedingham David

wicket keeper

Stokes Ben

all rounder

Singh Ekansh

no information yet

Robinson Oliver

wicket keeper

Aldridge Kasey

all rounder

Raine Ben

all rounder

Bench

KEN
KEN
DUR
DUR
First TeamSecond Team
Ackermann Colin

all rounder

Bailey Archie

no information yet

Curtiss Olly

no information yet

Borthwick Scott

all rounder

Denly Jaydn

all rounder

Denly Joe

batsman

Evison Joey

all rounder

Flintoff Corey Leigh

no information yet

Jas Singh

bowler

Minto James

no information yet

Rhodes Will

all rounder

Robinson Luke

no information yet

Stewart Grant

all rounder

Wood Mark

bowler