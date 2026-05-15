Squads Kent vs Durham First class County Championship 15.05.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Dawkins Ben
no information yet
Lees Alex
batsman
Crawley Zak
batsman
McKinney Ben Stewart
batsman
Northeast Sam
batsman
Gay Emilio
batsman
Muyeye Tawanda
batsman
Bedingham David
wicket keeper
Bell-Drummond Daniel
batsman
Stokes Ben
all rounder
Benjamin Christopher Gavin
wicket keeper
Clark Graham
batsman
Singh Ekansh
no information yet
Robinson Oliver
wicket keeper
Milnes Matt
bowler
Aldridge Kasey
all rounder
Dudgeon Keith
bowler
Raine Ben
all rounder
Taylor James
bowler
Potts Matty
bowler
Parkinson Matt
bowler
Parkinson Callum
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Cohen Michael
bowler
Ackermann Colin
all rounder
Compton Ben
batsman
Bailey Archie
no information yet
Curtiss Olly
no information yet
Borthwick Scott
all rounder
Denly Jaydn
all rounder
Carse Brydon
bowler
Denly Joe
batsman
Conners Sam
bowler
Evison Joey
all rounder
Drissell George
bowler
Finch Harry
batsman
Ghafari Shafiqullah
bowler
Flintoff Corey Leigh
no information yet
Hogg Daniel Maxwell
bowler
Jas Singh
bowler
Minto James
no information yet
Klaassen Fred
bowler
Rhodes Will
all rounder
Muthusamy Senuran
all rounder
Roach Kemar
bowler
Quinn Matt
bowler
Robinson Luke
no information yet
Rogers Tom
bowler
Sowter Nathan
bowler
Stewart Grant
all rounder
Wood Mark
bowler
Stuurman Glenton
bowler