Match details Warwickshire vs Leicestershire First class County Championship 24.09.2026

First class

WAR
WAR
LEI
LEI

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, September 24, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Warwickshire Squad

PlayersAli Hasan, Ali Moeen, Ali Tazeem Chaudry, Bamber Ethan, Barker Keith, Barnard Ed, Bethell Jacob, Booth Michael, Brathwaite Kraigg, Burgess Michael, Davies Alex, Drakes Dominic, Fernando Vishwa, Garton George, Gilchrist Nathan, Gleeson Richard, Hain Sam, Hannon-Dalby Oliver, Jamal Aamir, Johal Manraj A, Khan Amir, Lalit Jani Vaansh, Latham Tom, Malik Zen, Maxwell Glenn, Mousley Dan, Rae Michael, Rocchiccioli Corey, Rushworth Chris, Shaikh Hamza, Shuker Harriet, Simmons Che Brendon, Smith Kai, Sylvester Adam Ryan, Thompson Jordan, Webster Beau, Woakes Chris, Wylie Theo Owen, Yates Robert, Young Will
Benchno information yet

Leicestershire Squad

PlayersAhmed Rehan, Budinger SG, Cox Ben, Eskinazi Stevie, Evison Joey, Green Alex M, Green Ben, Gumbs Sheridon, Helm Tom, Hill Lewis, Holland Ian, Hull Josh, Mike Ben, Patel Ajaz, Patel Rishi, Scriven Tom, Singh Yadvinder, Tattersall Jonathan, Trevaskis Liam, Turner Ashton, Weatherald Jake, Wood Sam
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet