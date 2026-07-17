Squads Glamorgan vs Worcestershire List a One-Day Cup 09.08.2026
Playing
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|First Team
|Second Team
Bevan Thomas
batsman
Ali Kashif
all rounder
Bevan Tom
no information yet
Allison Ben
bowler
Byrom Eddie
batsman
Baker Josh
bowler
Carlson Kiran
batsman
Bracewell Michael
all rounder
Cooke Chris
wicket keeper
Brookes Ethan
all rounder
Crane Mason
bowler
Cobb Josh
all rounder
Douthwaite Daniel
all rounder
Cox Oliver Hugo
batsman
Franco Romano
no information yet
Cullen Henry James
wicket keeper
Friend Harry Lucas Aubrey
no information yet
D Oliveira Brett
all rounder
Gorvin Andrew William
all rounder
Darley Harry Charles
bowler
Hameed Azeem
no information yet
Duffy Jacob
bowler
Hamza Mir
bowler
Dwarshuis Ben
bowler
Harris James
all rounder
Edavalath Rehaan
all rounder
Horton Alex
wicket keeper
Finch Adam
bowler
Hurle Henry Ellis
wicket keeper
Gibbon Ben
all rounder
Ingram Colin
batsman
Hinley Tom
all rounder
Kellaway Benjamin Ian
all rounder
Holder Jason
all rounder
Kerr Hayden
all rounder
Home Jack
no information yet
Labuschagne Marnus
batsman
Hose Adam
batsman
Leonard Ned
all rounder
Jones Rob
batsman
Lewis Rhodri J
all rounder
Kahn Hishaam
no information yet
McIlroy Jamie
bowler
Lategan Dan
no information yet
Morgan Owen
all rounder
Libby Jake
batsman
Morris Ben
bowler
Mir Usama
bowler
Nicholls Callum Rhys
no information yet
Mohammed Isaac
no information yet
Northeast Sam
batsman
Pollock Ed
batsman
Norton Tom
no information yet
Roderick Gareth
wicket keeper
Pearce Sam
all rounder
Saini Navdeep
bowler
Phillips Tegid Daniel
bowler
Shahzad Khurram
all rounder
Podmore Harry
bowler
Singh Fateh
bowler
Rayner Ollie
all rounder
Singh Yadvinder
no information yet
Reingold Steven Jack
bowler
Sturgess Tommy Graham
all rounder
Root Billy
batsman
Taylor Tom
all rounder
Sisodiya Prem
bowler
Virdi Amir
no information yet
Smale William
wicket keeper
Waite Matthew
all rounder
Smith Ruaidhri
bowler
Walsh Jr Hayden
bowler
Sole Chris
bowler
Swepson Mitch
bowler
Tribe Asa Mark
batsman
van der Gugten Tim
bowler
Vermaak Tom
no information yet
Wasim Imad
all rounder
Weighell James
all rounder
Wright Jude
no information yet
Zain ul Hasan
bowler
Match has not started yet