Squads Glamorgan vs Worcestershire List a One-Day Cup 09.08.2026

List a

GLA
GLA
WOR
WOR

Playing

GLA
GLA
WOR
WOR
First TeamSecond Team
Ali Kashif

all rounder

Bevan Tom

no information yet

Cooke Chris

wicket keeper

Brookes Ethan

all rounder

Cobb Josh

all rounder

Franco Romano

no information yet

Cullen Henry James

wicket keeper

Friend Harry Lucas Aubrey

no information yet

D Oliveira Brett

all rounder

Hameed Azeem

no information yet

Hamza Mir

bowler

Harris James

all rounder

Edavalath Rehaan

all rounder

Horton Alex

wicket keeper

Hurle Henry Ellis

wicket keeper

Gibbon Ben

all rounder

Hinley Tom

all rounder

Holder Jason

all rounder

Kerr Hayden

all rounder

Home Jack

no information yet

Hose Adam

batsman

Leonard Ned

all rounder

Jones Rob

batsman

Lewis Rhodri J

all rounder

Kahn Hishaam

no information yet

Lategan Dan

no information yet

Morgan Owen

all rounder

Libby Jake

batsman

Mir Usama

bowler

Nicholls Callum Rhys

no information yet

Mohammed Isaac

no information yet

Pollock Ed

batsman

Norton Tom

no information yet

Roderick Gareth

wicket keeper

Pearce Sam

all rounder

Shahzad Khurram

all rounder

Rayner Ollie

all rounder

Singh Yadvinder

no information yet

Root Billy

batsman

Taylor Tom

all rounder

Virdi Amir

no information yet

Smale William

wicket keeper

Waite Matthew

all rounder

Vermaak Tom

no information yet

Wasim Imad

all rounder

Weighell James

all rounder

Wright Jude

no information yet

Bench

GLA
GLA
WOR
WOR

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet