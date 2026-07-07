Squads Worcestershire vs Derbyshire List a One-Day Cup 24.07.2026

List a

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Playing

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First TeamSecond Team
Ali Kashif

all rounder

Andersson Martin

all rounder

Brookes Ethan

all rounder

Bin Naeem Yousaf

no information yet

Cobb Josh

all rounder

Brown Pat

bowler

Came Harry

batsman

Cullen Henry James

wicket keeper

D Oliveira Brett

all rounder

Dal Anuj

all rounder

Fletcher Cam

wicket keeper

Edavalath Rehaan

all rounder

Guest Brooke

wicket keeper

Gibbon Ben

all rounder

Hawkins Joe

no information yet

Hinley Tom

all rounder

Haydon Rory

no information yet

Holder Jason

all rounder

Home Jack

no information yet

Hose Adam

batsman

Killoran Harry

all rounder

Jones Rob

batsman

Kahn Hishaam

no information yet

Ljubojevic Suzie

all rounder

Lategan Dan

no information yet

Libby Jake

batsman

Mir Usama

bowler

Mohammed Isaac

no information yet

Pollock Ed

batsman

Roderick Gareth

wicket keeper

Patel Samit

all rounder

Shahzad Khurram

all rounder

Reece Luis

all rounder

Singh Yadvinder

no information yet

Singh Basra Amrit

no information yet

Taylor Tom

all rounder

Thomson Alex

all rounder

Virdi Amir

no information yet

Waite Matthew

all rounder

Bench

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no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet