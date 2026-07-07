Squads Worcestershire vs Derbyshire List a One-Day Cup 24.07.2026
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|First Team
|Second Team
Ali Kashif
all rounder
Allison Ben
bowler
Ali Haider
bowler
Baker Josh
bowler
Amir Mohammad
bowler
Bracewell Michael
all rounder
Andersson Martin
all rounder
Brookes Ethan
all rounder
Bin Naeem Yousaf
no information yet
Cobb Josh
all rounder
Brown Pat
bowler
Cox Oliver Hugo
batsman
Came Harry
batsman
Cullen Henry James
wicket keeper
Chappell Zak
bowler
D Oliveira Brett
all rounder
Dal Anuj
all rounder
Darley Harry Charles
bowler
Donald Aneurin
batsman
Duffy Jacob
bowler
Dupavillon Daryn
bowler
Dwarshuis Ben
bowler
Fletcher Cam
wicket keeper
Edavalath Rehaan
all rounder
Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad
bowler
Finch Adam
bowler
Guest Brooke
wicket keeper
Gibbon Ben
all rounder
Hawkins Joe
no information yet
Hinley Tom
all rounder
Haydon Rory
no information yet
Holder Jason
all rounder
Jewell Caleb Paul
batsman
Home Jack
no information yet
Khan Zaman
bowler
Hose Adam
batsman
Killoran Harry
all rounder
Jones Rob
batsman
Lamb Matthew
batsman
Kahn Hishaam
no information yet
Ljubojevic Suzie
all rounder
Lategan Dan
no information yet
Lloyd David
batsman
Libby Jake
batsman
Madsen Wayne
batsman
Mir Usama
bowler
McKiernan MH
bowler
Mohammed Isaac
no information yet
Montgomery Matthew
bowler
Pollock Ed
batsman
Moore Harry John
bowler
Roderick Gareth
wicket keeper
Morley Jack
bowler
Saini Navdeep
bowler
Patel Samit
all rounder
Shahzad Khurram
all rounder
Potts Nicholas James
bowler
Singh Fateh
bowler
Reece Luis
all rounder
Singh Yadvinder
no information yet
Sidebottom Ryan
bowler
Sturgess Tommy Graham
all rounder
Singh Basra Amrit
no information yet
Taylor Tom
all rounder
Thomson Alex
all rounder
Virdi Amir
no information yet
Tickner Blair
bowler
Waite Matthew
all rounder
Wagstaff Mitchell David
batsman
Walsh Jr Hayden
bowler
Whiteley Ross
batsman
Match has not started yet