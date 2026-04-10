Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Indian Premier League Match Prediction RR 45 % Chance of Winning RCB 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.17 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Clash of the Royals is finally here in the Indian Premier League, as Rajasthan Royals will be going against the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru. This match will be played on 10 April at 7:30 PM IST at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Rajasthan Royals are heading to this game after winning their previous one against Mumbai Indians by 27 runs. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their previous match against Chennai Super Kings by 43 runs.

Who will win? Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vote 0 votes

Facts: Royal Challengers Bengaluru have defeated Rajasthan Royals three times in their last five head-to-head matches.

Virat Kohli has scored 47 runs off 40 balls against Jofra Archer, while Jofra has even dismissed him once.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored 101 runs off 58 balls against Bhuvneshwar Kumar, while Bhuvi is yet to take his wicket.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chances of Winning

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be heading to the next game with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown impressive performances against Rajasthan Royals in the recent games, which could help them to secure another win. They have players such as Devdutt Padikkal, who has scored 111 runs in 2 innings at an average of 55.50, and Jacob Duffy, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 16. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals will be taking the home ground advantage which could help the team to turn the tables. They have players such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has scored 170 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 163.46, and Ravi Bishnoi, who holds 7 wickets in 3 matches at an average of 11.71.

Rajasthan Royals Chances of Winning: 45%

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chances of Winning: 55%

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Rajasthan Royals have started the campaign well, as the team goes against another key contender in this campaign in the next game. The team will take home ground advantage in the next game, which could help them to turn the tables. They have batters such as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has scored 122 runs in 3 innings at an average of 40.66, and Dhruv Jurel, who has scored 95 runs in 3 innings at an average of 31.66. With the ball, the team has Nandre Burger, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 15.20.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have maintained their spot as a top contender even in this season. Winning both of their initial games, the team will now hunt down for their third win in the upcoming match. Looking at their recent record against Rajasthan Royals, they would be eager to grab another win. They have batters such as Virat Kohli, who has scored 97 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 173.21, and Rajat Patidar, who has scored 79 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 254.83. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has done well with the ball, taking 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 18.

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Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Toss Prediction

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, which offers home ground advantage to RR. It is known to favour the chasing teams, as 4 out of 8 games have been won by the team bowling first and only 3 have been won by the team batting first. The average first innings score at this venue is 160, dropping to 153 in the second innings. Looking at the same, it can be predicted that the toss winning team in the next match would bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru could be affected due to the weather conditions. There is a 20% chance of rain on the match day, and the humidity levels are also expected to be high.

Sunny 70% Humidity 17° - 26° C 13 kmph

Sunny 70% Humidity 17° - 26° C 13 kmph

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player List

Team Form

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

Rajasthan Royals have shown dominance in the IPL lately, as they aim for another win. In its last five games, the team has managed to secure four wins and lost just one. They have players such as Jofra Archer, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 24.66, and Riyan Parag, who has scored 42 runs in 3 innings at an average of 21.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have shown spectacular form in the IPL lately. The team has won all of their last five games this season, as they continue to dominate in this campaign. They have players such as Abhinandan Singh, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 22.66, and Tim David, who has scored 86 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 245.71.

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Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Batters

Yashasvi Jaiswal continues to dominate with the bat for Rajasthan Royals. In his last 10 IPL matches, he has managed to score 496 runs at an average of 70.86.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli’s experience turns out to be crucial again in this season. He has managed to score 505 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 63.13.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Bowlers

Ravi Bishnoi will be a key bowler for Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 7 wickets for the team in his last 4 games at an economy of 8.42.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar still continues to dominate for Royal Challengers Bengaluru with the ball. He has taken 13 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 10.