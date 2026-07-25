Match details Glamorgan vs Hampshire First class County Championship 27.08.2026

First class

GLA
GLA
HAM
HAM

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, August 27, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Glamorgan Squad

PlayersByrom Eddie, Carlson Kiran, Cooke Chris, Crane Mason, Dickson Sean, Douthwaite Daniel, Farooqi Fazalhaq, Franco Romano, Gorvin Andrew William, Hadley Ryan, Harris James, Hope-Bell, Hurle Henry Ellis, Ingram Colin, Kellaway Benjamin Ian, Leonard Ned, McAndrew Nathan John, McIlroy Jamie, Morris Ben, Nicholls Callum Rhys, Norton Tom, Root Billy, Smale William, Tribe Asa Mark, van der Gugten Tim, Zain ul Hasan
Benchno information yet

Hampshire Squad

PlayersAbbott Kyle, Albert Toby Edward, Baker Sonny, Brown Ben, Cartwright Hilton, Currie Scott, Dawson Liam, Fuller James, Gubbins Nick, Jack Eddie, Kelly Dominic, Lehmann Jake, Lumsden Manny, Mayes Ben, Middleton Fletcha, Neal Andrew, Organ Felix, Orr Ali, Petrie Harry, Potgieter Delano, Prest Thomas James, Stubbs Tristan, Turner John, Vince James, Weatherley Joe, Wood Chris, Yusuf Codi Ethan
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet