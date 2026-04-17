Match details Warwickshire vs Essex First class County Championship 17.04.2026

First class

WAR
WAR

(35 ov.) 113/7

ESS
ESS

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Essex won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, April 17, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Warwickshire Squad

PlayersDavies Alex, Yates Robert, Mousley Dan, Hain Sam, Malik Zen, Barnard Ed, Webster Beau, Thompson Jordan, Barker Keith, Bamber Ethan, Gilchrist Nathan
BenchAli Hasan, Ali Moeen, Ali Tazeem Chaudry, Bethell Jacob, Booth Michael, Brathwaite Kraigg, Briggs Danny, Burgess Michael, Drakes Dominic, Fernando Vishwa, Garton George, Gleeson Richard, Hannon-Dalby Oliver, Jamal Aamir, Johal Manraj A, Khan Amir, Lalit Jani Vaansh, Latham Tom, Lintott Jacob, Maxwell Glenn, Miles Craig, Rae Michael, Rocchiccioli Corey, Rushworth Chris, Shaikh Hamza, Shuker Harriet, Simmons Che Brendon, Smith Kai, Sylvester Adam Ryan, Woakes Chris, Wylie Theo Owen, Young Will

Essex Squad

PlayersElgar Dean, Walter Paul Ian, Benkenstein Luc, Allison Charles, Critchley Matt, Pepper Michael, Harmer Simon, Snater Shane, Akhter Zaman, Cook Sam, Porter Jamie
BenchBennett Charlie Edward, Cox Jordan, Das Robin, Fernandes Simon Maurice L, Jones Mackenzie, Killeen Mitchell Jack, Mulder Wiaan, Thain Noah Robin Mostyn, Westley Tom

Venue Guide

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