Aaron Jones

Aaron Jones

batsman

Full name:Aaron Jones
Nationality:Barbados
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break googly

Teams

2026 Teams

Seattle Orcas

St. Lucia Kings

Sylhet Strikers

USA

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches431996520
Innings91031311
Overs31.018.210.052.019.2
Balls-----
Maidens00000
Runs17412758276142
Wickets06236
Avg021.16299223.66
SR018.333010419.33
Eco5.616.925.85.37.34
BB02222
4w00000
5w00000
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches431996520
Innings4317186317
Not outs36146
Runs14542903421866290
Balls Faced20542758622745275
Avg36.3526.3620.1131.6226.36
SR70.78105.4539.6767.97105.45
Fours95183712318
Fifties1011111
Sixies2881338
Highest123505212350
Hundreds10020

Aaron Jones Schedule & Results

Major League Cricket

ResultTexas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas

Texas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

TEX

TEX

221

SEA

SEA

220

ResultSeattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom

Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom

Major League Cricket

Marymoor Cricket Community Park Stadium, Redmond, WA

SEA

SEA

219

WAS

WAS

216

ResultSeattle Orcas vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

Seattle Orcas vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

Major League Cricket

Marymoor Cricket Community Park Stadium, Redmond, WA

SEA

SEA

115

LOS

LOS

196

ResultWashington Freedom vs Seattle Orcas

Washington Freedom vs Seattle Orcas

Major League Cricket

George Mason Stadium, Fairfax, VA

WAS

WAS

139

SEA

SEA

227

ResultSan Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas

San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

SAN

SAN

192

SEA

SEA

191

ResultLos Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas

Major League Cricket

Great Park Cricket Stadium, California, PA

LOS

LOS

(4 ov.) 33/0

SEA

SEA

154

ResultSeattle Orcas vs Mi New York

Seattle Orcas vs Mi New York

Major League Cricket

Marymoor Cricket Community Park Stadium, Redmond, WA

SEA

SEA

127

NEW

NEW

132

UpcomingSeattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings

Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings

Major League Cricket

Marymoor Cricket Community Park Stadium, Redmond, WA

SEA

SEA

TEX

TEX

UpcomingMi New York vs Seattle Orcas

Mi New York vs Seattle Orcas

Major League Cricket

Marine Park, New York, NY

NEW

NEW

SEA

SEA

UpcomingSeattle Orcas vs San Francisco Unicorns

Seattle Orcas vs San Francisco Unicorns

Major League Cricket

Marymoor Cricket Community Park Stadium, Redmond, WA

SEA

SEA

SAN

SAN

Caribbean Premier League

UpcomingAntigua And Barbuda Falcons vs St. Lucia Kings

Antigua And Barbuda Falcons vs St. Lucia Kings

Caribbean Premier League

Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown

ANT

ANT

STL

STL

UpcomingSt. Lucia Kings vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots

St. Lucia Kings vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Caribbean Premier League

Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet

STL

STL

SKN

SKN

UpcomingSt. Lucia Kings vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons

St. Lucia Kings vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons

Caribbean Premier League

Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet

STL

STL

ANT

ANT

UpcomingSt. Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals

St. Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals

Caribbean Premier League

Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet

STL

STL

BAR

BAR

UpcomingSt. Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

St. Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

Caribbean Premier League

Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet

STL

STL

GAW

GAW

UpcomingSt. Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Kingsmen

St. Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Kingsmen

Caribbean Premier League

Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet

STL

STL

JAM

JAM

UpcomingTrinbago Knight Riders vs St. Lucia Kings

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St. Lucia Kings

Caribbean Premier League

Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba

TKR

TKR

STL

STL

UpcomingSt. Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St. Lucia Kings

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St. Lucia Kings

Caribbean Premier League

Warner Park, Basseterre

SKN

SKN

STL

STL

UpcomingBarbados Royals vs St. Lucia Kings

Barbados Royals vs St. Lucia Kings

Caribbean Premier League

Kensington Oval, Bridgetown

BAR

BAR

STL

STL

UpcomingGuyana Amazon Warriors vs St. Lucia Kings

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St. Lucia Kings

Caribbean Premier League

Providence Stadium, Providence

GAW

GAW

STL

STL

Aaron Jones News

View all

Want to know all about player Aaron Jones, how he trains, what he does for a living and what helps him set new cricketing records - all the latest news is here.

This Team is in Trouble After Star Players Bombshell Suspension

This Team is in Trouble After Star Players Bombshell Suspension

What's worse that could happen to a team right before the T20 World Cup 2026? A player from the USA’s team has now been suspended by the ICC after having five breaches. This comes as a major setback, as Jones has been one of the top performers for the team in the last edition.

Aaron Jones11:28 AM, 07 October, 2024

WATCH, CPL 2024 | Faf du Plessis taps into Rohit Sharma vibes World Cup celebration leading Saint Lucia to Victory

Aaron Jones09:14 PM, 23 June, 2024

ENG vs USA | Twitter reacts as Adil Rashid's googly bewilderingly deceives Aaron Jones and toppling the stumps

Aaron Jones07:02 AM, 22 June, 2024

‌WI vs USA | Twitter reacts to assaultive Aaron Jones takes down Joseph for mammoth rooftop six

International career

Aaron Jones, an American cricketer, started his international career in 2018. He is known for his batting skills and has also been effective as a bowler. Here is a summary of his career highlights:

  • September 2018: Aaron Jones played his first T20I match for the United States against Canada. He showed his ability to contribute as both a batsman and a bowler.
  • October 2018: He was selected to play for the United States in the 2018 ICC World Cricket League Division Three tournament in Oman. In the tournament, Jones scored 200 runs in five matches, becoming the team's top run-scorer.
  • February 2019: Jones was part of the squad for the United States' T20I series against the United Arab Emirates (UAE), marking the team’s first-ever T20I fixtures.
  • March 2019: He made his T20I debut on 15 March 2019 against the UAE.
  • April 2019: Jones was included in the squad for the 2019 ICC World Cricket League Division Two tournament in Namibia. In one match against Namibia, he scored his first List A century, an unbeaten 103. The United States finished in the top four in the tournament and earned One Day International (ODI) status. Jones also debuted in ODI cricket on 27 April 2019 against Papua New Guinea.
  • June 2019: He was named in a 30-man training squad ahead of the Regional Finals of the 2018–19 ICC T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier in Bermuda.
  • July 2019: Aaron Jones signed a 12-month central contract with USA Cricket, along with four other players.
  • August 2019: He played in the Regional Finals of the 2018–19 ICC T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier tournament.
  • October 2021: Jones became the vice-captain of the United States squad for the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier in Antigua.
  • 2024: In the opening match of the T20 World Cup, Jones scored an unbeaten 94 off 40 balls against Canada, leading the United States to a strong win.

Aaron Jones has become an important player for the United States team.

Leagues Participation

Aaron Jones has participated in various franchise leagues.

Minor League Cricket (MLC)

Aaron Jones started playing in Minor League Cricket (MLC) in June 2021, joining the New Jersey Somerset Cavaliers.

Year

Team

Additional Details

2022

Seattle Thunderbolts

Jones played in the final of the 2022 Minor League Cricket season on August 28, 2022. He took 5 wickets and scored 132 runs, helping his team win against Atlanta Fire.

2024

Not Participating

Jones did not participate in the 2024 season of Minor League Cricket. He was part of the Seattle Orcas in Major League Cricket in 2023.

2021

New Jersey Somerset Cavaliers

He debuted in Minor League Cricket in June 2021, showing great potential.

In March 2023, Jones joined the Seattle Orcas in the Major League Cricket Draft. He was later chosen as one of the three domestic players for the 2024 Major League Cricket season.

Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Jones debuted in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in 2024. He stood out in the tournament, especially in the final.

Year

Team

Additional Details

2024

St Lucia Kings

Jones signed with St Lucia Kings in July 2024. In the CPL 2024 final, he helped his team win against Guyana Amazon Warriors by scoring 48 runs from 31 balls and hitting crucial sixes.

2024

Not Participating

In October 2024, Jones chose to skip the Namibia tour with the USA team to play for St Lucia Kings in CPL.

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)

Jones played in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) for the first time in January 2025, representing Sylhet Strikers. His debut match was against Rangpur Riders, where he performed exceptionally.

Year

Team

Additional Details

2025

Sylhet Strikers

In his first BPL match on January 7, 2025, Jones scored 38 runs from 19 balls, hitting four sixes, including a 95-meter six off Bangladesh's fastest bowler, Nahid Rana.

2024

Not Participating

Jones did not play in the 2024 BPL season as he had other commitments.

Aaron Jones' journey through these leagues has helped him grow as a player, learning from the different teams and competitions.

Domestic career

Aaron Jones is a right-handed top-order batsman and a leg-spin bowler. He played his first List A match in January 2016 against the Leeward Islands during the 2015–16 Regional Super50. His first-class debut came on October 26, 2017, for Barbados in the 2017–18 Regional Four Day Competition.

After his time with Barbados, Jones played for the USA national team.

Records and achievements

Aaron Jones has made a name for himself in international cricket with impressive records and achievements. His performances on the field have not only helped the USA team secure victories but have also solidified his place in the history of American cricket. Here are some of his key accomplishments:

  • 95m Six: Hit the longest six in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2025 off Nahid Rana
  • First List-A Century: Scored his maiden List-A century against Namibia in the 2019 WCL Division 2, helping the USA earn ODI status
  • T20 World Cup 2024: Scored 94 runs off 40 balls in the opening match against Canada, leading the USA to victory
  • Second Highest Debut Score: Posted the second-highest individual score on debut in T20 World Cup history, with only Chris Gayle scoring more in their debut match
  • CPL 2024 Champion: Played a key role in helping St Lucia Kings win their first CPL title with Roston Chase
  • Highest ODI Score: 95 runs against UAE
  • Best Bowling Figures: 3/22 against Canada
  • First American Cricketer to Score 800 Runs in ODIs
  • Most Runs in a Calendar Year for USA (2019)
  • First Player to Score Two Consecutive 50s in ODI for USA
  • Player of the Series in ICC World Cricket League Division Two (2019)

Personal life

Aaron Jones prefers to keep his personal life private, but here is what is known:

Family

Aaron Jones is married to Melissa, his long-time girlfriend. They have no children and have supported each other throughout their careers. Melissa can often be seen at his matches.

Finance

Aaron Jones has an estimated net worth of $1 million in 2024. His main sources of income come from playing for the USA Cricket team and participating in domestic T20 leagues. He also earns money from endorsements with sports brands like SG and Nike. In addition, Jones runs a cricket academy in New York to train young players and help grow the game in the U.S.

Scandals

Aaron Jones has faced a few controversies. In October 2024, he skipped the Namibia tour with the USA team to fulfill his contract with the St Lucia Kings in the Caribbean Premier League. This decision upset the USA Cricket officials. Another incident occurred in June 2024, when Jones scored 94 against Canada at the T20 World Cup. He later revealed that he had been left out of the first draft for the Major League Cricket season.

Fans and Charitable Work

Jones has a large fan base, especially on social media, with 32k followers on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. He is not just known for his cricket skills, but also for his leadership. Through his cricket academy, Jones helps young cricketers, especially in regions where the sport is less popular. He also supports charitable causes, such as education and healthcare for underprivileged children. His work in the community has gained him a lot of respect from fans.

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