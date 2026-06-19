Aaron Jones News View all Want to know all about player Aaron Jones, how he trains, what he does for a living and what helps him set new cricketing records - all the latest news is here. This Team is in Trouble After Star Players Bombshell Suspension What's worse that could happen to a team right before the T20 World Cup 2026? A player from the USA’s team has now been suspended by the ICC after having five breaches. This comes as a major setback, as Jones has been one of the top performers for the team in the last edition. Aaron Jones WATCH, CPL 2024 | Faf du Plessis taps into Rohit Sharma vibes World Cup celebration leading Saint Lucia to Victory Aaron Jones ENG vs USA | Twitter reacts as Adil Rashid's googly bewilderingly deceives Aaron Jones and toppling the stumps Aaron Jones ‌WI vs USA | Twitter reacts to assaultive Aaron Jones takes down Joseph for mammoth rooftop six

International career

Aaron Jones, an American cricketer, started his international career in 2018. He is known for his batting skills and has also been effective as a bowler. Here is a summary of his career highlights:

September 2018: Aaron Jones played his first T20I match for the United States against Canada. He showed his ability to contribute as both a batsman and a bowler.

October 2018: He was selected to play for the United States in the 2018 ICC World Cricket League Division Three tournament in Oman. In the tournament, Jones scored 200 runs in five matches, becoming the team's top run-scorer.

February 2019: Jones was part of the squad for the United States' T20I series against the United Arab Emirates (UAE), marking the team’s first-ever T20I fixtures.

March 2019: He made his T20I debut on 15 March 2019 against the UAE.

April 2019: Jones was included in the squad for the 2019 ICC World Cricket League Division Two tournament in Namibia. In one match against Namibia, he scored his first List A century, an unbeaten 103. The United States finished in the top four in the tournament and earned One Day International (ODI) status. Jones also debuted in ODI cricket on 27 April 2019 against Papua New Guinea.

June 2019: He was named in a 30-man training squad ahead of the Regional Finals of the 2018–19 ICC T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier in Bermuda.

July 2019: Aaron Jones signed a 12-month central contract with USA Cricket, along with four other players.

August 2019: He played in the Regional Finals of the 2018–19 ICC T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier tournament.

October 2021: Jones became the vice-captain of the United States squad for the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier in Antigua.

2024: In the opening match of the T20 World Cup, Jones scored an unbeaten 94 off 40 balls against Canada, leading the United States to a strong win.

Aaron Jones has become an important player for the United States team.

Leagues Participation

Aaron Jones has participated in various franchise leagues.

Minor League Cricket (MLC)

Aaron Jones started playing in Minor League Cricket (MLC) in June 2021, joining the New Jersey Somerset Cavaliers.

Year Team Additional Details 2022 Seattle Thunderbolts Jones played in the final of the 2022 Minor League Cricket season on August 28, 2022. He took 5 wickets and scored 132 runs, helping his team win against Atlanta Fire. 2024 Not Participating Jones did not participate in the 2024 season of Minor League Cricket. He was part of the Seattle Orcas in Major League Cricket in 2023. 2021 New Jersey Somerset Cavaliers He debuted in Minor League Cricket in June 2021, showing great potential.

In March 2023, Jones joined the Seattle Orcas in the Major League Cricket Draft. He was later chosen as one of the three domestic players for the 2024 Major League Cricket season.

Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Jones debuted in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in 2024. He stood out in the tournament, especially in the final.

Year Team Additional Details 2024 St Lucia Kings Jones signed with St Lucia Kings in July 2024. In the CPL 2024 final, he helped his team win against Guyana Amazon Warriors by scoring 48 runs from 31 balls and hitting crucial sixes. 2024 Not Participating In October 2024, Jones chose to skip the Namibia tour with the USA team to play for St Lucia Kings in CPL.

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)

Jones played in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) for the first time in January 2025, representing Sylhet Strikers. His debut match was against Rangpur Riders, where he performed exceptionally.

Year Team Additional Details 2025 Sylhet Strikers In his first BPL match on January 7, 2025, Jones scored 38 runs from 19 balls, hitting four sixes, including a 95-meter six off Bangladesh's fastest bowler, Nahid Rana. 2024 Not Participating Jones did not play in the 2024 BPL season as he had other commitments.

Aaron Jones' journey through these leagues has helped him grow as a player, learning from the different teams and competitions.

Domestic career

Aaron Jones is a right-handed top-order batsman and a leg-spin bowler. He played his first List A match in January 2016 against the Leeward Islands during the 2015–16 Regional Super50. His first-class debut came on October 26, 2017, for Barbados in the 2017–18 Regional Four Day Competition.

After his time with Barbados, Jones played for the USA national team.

Records and achievements

Aaron Jones has made a name for himself in international cricket with impressive records and achievements. His performances on the field have not only helped the USA team secure victories but have also solidified his place in the history of American cricket. Here are some of his key accomplishments:

95m Six: Hit the longest six in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2025 off Nahid Rana

First List-A Century: Scored his maiden List-A century against Namibia in the 2019 WCL Division 2, helping the USA earn ODI status

T20 World Cup 2024: Scored 94 runs off 40 balls in the opening match against Canada, leading the USA to victory

Second Highest Debut Score: Posted the second-highest individual score on debut in T20 World Cup history, with only Chris Gayle scoring more in their debut match

CPL 2024 Champion: Played a key role in helping St Lucia Kings win their first CPL title with Roston Chase

Highest ODI Score: 95 runs against UAE

Best Bowling Figures: 3/22 against Canada

First American Cricketer to Score 800 Runs in ODIs

Most Runs in a Calendar Year for USA (2019)

First Player to Score Two Consecutive 50s in ODI for USA

Player of the Series in ICC World Cricket League Division Two (2019)

Personal life

Aaron Jones prefers to keep his personal life private, but here is what is known:

Family

Aaron Jones is married to Melissa, his long-time girlfriend. They have no children and have supported each other throughout their careers. Melissa can often be seen at his matches.

Finance

Aaron Jones has an estimated net worth of $1 million in 2024. His main sources of income come from playing for the USA Cricket team and participating in domestic T20 leagues. He also earns money from endorsements with sports brands like SG and Nike. In addition, Jones runs a cricket academy in New York to train young players and help grow the game in the U.S.

Scandals

Aaron Jones has faced a few controversies. In October 2024, he skipped the Namibia tour with the USA team to fulfill his contract with the St Lucia Kings in the Caribbean Premier League. This decision upset the USA Cricket officials. Another incident occurred in June 2024, when Jones scored 94 against Canada at the T20 World Cup. He later revealed that he had been left out of the first draft for the Major League Cricket season.

Fans and Charitable Work

Jones has a large fan base, especially on social media, with 32k followers on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. He is not just known for his cricket skills, but also for his leadership. Through his cricket academy, Jones helps young cricketers, especially in regions where the sport is less popular. He also supports charitable causes, such as education and healthcare for underprivileged children. His work in the community has gained him a lot of respect from fans.