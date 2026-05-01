Match details Hampshire vs Glamorgan First class County Championship 01.05.2026

First class

HAM
HAM
GLA
GLA

(96 ov.) 353/1

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Hampshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, May 01, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Hampshire Squad

PlayersGubbins Nick, Albert Toby Edward, Prest Thomas James, Middleton Fletcha, Mayes Ben, Brown Ben, Organ Felix, Currie Scott, Abbott Kyle, Yusuf Codi Ethan, Baker Sonny
BenchCartwright Hilton, Dawson Liam, Fuller James, Jack Eddie, Kelly Dominic, Lehmann Jake, Lumsden Manny, Neal Andrew, Orr Ali, Stubbs Tristan, Turner John, Vince James, Weatherley Joe, Wheal Brad, Wood Chris

Glamorgan Squad

PlayersTribe Asa Mark, Zain ul Hasan, Carlson Kiran, Kellaway Benjamin Ian, Ingram Colin, Dickson Sean, Cooke Chris, Crane Mason, van der Gugten Tim, McIlroy Jamie, Hadley Ryan
BenchByrom Eddie, Douthwaite Daniel, Farooqi Fazalhaq, Franco Romano, Gorvin Andrew William, Harris James, Hope-Bell, Hurle Henry Ellis, Leonard Ned, McAndrew Nathan John, Morris Ben, Nicholls Callum Rhys, Norton Tom, Root Billy, Smale William

Venue Guide

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