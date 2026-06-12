Squads Worcestershire vs Middlesex First class County Championship 12.06.2026

First class

WOR
WOR
MID
MID

(96 ov.) 291/8

Playing

WOR
WOR
MID
MID
First TeamSecond Team
Lategan Dan

no information yet

Robson Sam

batsman

Libby Jake

batsman

Roderick Gareth

wicket keeper

Holden Max

batsman

D Oliveira Brett

all rounder

Waite Matthew

all rounder

Falconer Caleb

no information yet

Cullen Henry James

wicket keeper

Cracknell Joe

wicket keeper

Brookes Ethan

all rounder

Bosch Eathan

all rounder

Taylor Tom

all rounder

Swanepoel Beyers

all rounder

Helm Tom

bowler

Bench

WOR
WOR
MID
MID
First TeamSecond Team
Ali Azhar

batsman

Bo Cornwell Noah Bo

no information yet

Ali Kashif

all rounder

Duke Harry

wicket keeper

Cobb Josh

all rounder

Feldman James Joseph

no information yet

Fernandes Nathan

all rounder

Higgins Ryan

all rounder

Hollman Luke

all rounder

Sawant Aaryan

no information yet

Sharma Naavya

no information yet

Edavalath Rehaan

all rounder

Foreman Bertie

all rounder

Gibbon Ben

all rounder

Hinley Tom

all rounder

Holder Jason

all rounder

Home Jack

no information yet

Hose Adam

batsman

Jones Rob

batsman

Kahn Hishaam

no information yet

Khan Hishaam

no information yet

Mir Usama

bowler

Mohammed Isaac

no information yet

Pollock Ed

batsman

Raza Sikandar

all rounder

Shahzad Khurram

all rounder

Singh Yadvinder

no information yet

Virdi Amir

no information yet