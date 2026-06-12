Squads Worcestershire vs Middlesex First class County Championship 12.06.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Lategan Dan
no information yet
Robson Sam
batsman
Libby Jake
batsman
Roderick Gareth
wicket keeper
Holden Max
batsman
D Oliveira Brett
all rounder
Du Plooy Leus
batsman
Waite Matthew
all rounder
Falconer Caleb
no information yet
Cullen Henry James
wicket keeper
Cracknell Joe
wicket keeper
Brookes Ethan
all rounder
Bosch Eathan
all rounder
Taylor Tom
all rounder
Gohar Zafar
bowler
Swanepoel Beyers
all rounder
Morgan Sebastian Herbert Bache
no information yet
Allison Ben
bowler
Roland-Jones Toby
bowler
Finch Adam
bowler
Helm Tom
bowler
Bench