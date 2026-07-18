Squads Hampshire vs Derbyshire List a One-Day Cup 11.08.2026
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|First Team
|Second Team
Abbott Kyle
bowler
Albert Toby Edward
batsman
Ali Haider
bowler
Baartman Ottniel
bowler
Amir Mohammad
bowler
Baker Sonny
bowler
Andersson Martin
all rounder
Barker Keith
all rounder
Bin Naeem Yousaf
no information yet
Brevis Dewald
all rounder
Brown Pat
bowler
Brown Ben
wicket keeper
Came Harry
batsman
Cartwright Hilton
all rounder
Chappell Zak
bowler
Currie Scott
bowler
Dal Anuj
all rounder
Dawson Liam
all rounder
Donald Aneurin
batsman
Eckland Joseph
wicket keeper
Dupavillon Daryn
bowler
Ellis Nathan
bowler
Fletcher Cam
wicket keeper
Fuller James
all rounder
Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad
bowler
Gubbins Nick
batsman
Guest Brooke
wicket keeper
Jack Eddie
bowler
Hawkins Joe
no information yet
Kelly Dominic
bowler
Haydon Rory
no information yet
Lumsden Manny
no information yet
Jewell Caleb Paul
batsman
Mayes Ben
no information yet
Khan Zaman
bowler
McMullen Brandon
all rounder
Killoran Harry
all rounder
Middleton Fletcha
batsman
Lamb Matthew
batsman
Naveen-ul-Haq
bowler
Ljubojevic Suzie
all rounder
Neal Andrew
no information yet
Lloyd David
batsman
Neser Michael
all rounder
Madsen Wayne
batsman
Organ Felix
batsman
McKiernan MH
bowler
Orr Ali
batsman
Montgomery Matthew
bowler
Prest Thomas James
all rounder
Moore Harry John
bowler
Turner John
bowler
Morley Jack
bowler
Varma Tilak
batsman
Patel Samit
all rounder
Vince James
batsman
Potts Nicholas James
bowler
Weatherley Joe
batsman
Reece Luis
all rounder
Wood Chris
bowler
Sidebottom Ryan
bowler
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