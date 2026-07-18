Squads Hampshire vs Derbyshire List a One-Day Cup 11.08.2026

List a

HAM
HAM
DER
DER

Playing

HAM
HAM
DER
DER
First TeamSecond Team
Andersson Martin

all rounder

Barker Keith

all rounder

Bin Naeem Yousaf

no information yet

Brevis Dewald

all rounder

Brown Pat

bowler

Brown Ben

wicket keeper

Came Harry

batsman

Dal Anuj

all rounder

Dawson Liam

all rounder

Eckland Joseph

wicket keeper

Fletcher Cam

wicket keeper

Fuller James

all rounder

Guest Brooke

wicket keeper

Hawkins Joe

no information yet

Haydon Rory

no information yet

Lumsden Manny

no information yet

Mayes Ben

no information yet

McMullen Brandon

all rounder

Killoran Harry

all rounder

Ljubojevic Suzie

all rounder

Neal Andrew

no information yet

Neser Michael

all rounder

Orr Ali

batsman

Patel Samit

all rounder

Reece Luis

all rounder

Bench

HAM
HAM
DER
DER

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet