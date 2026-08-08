Match details Hampshire vs Warwickshire First class County Championship 02.09.2026

First class

HAM
HAM
WAR
WAR

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, September 02, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Hampshire Squad

PlayersAbbott Kyle, Albert Toby Edward, Baker Sonny, Brown Ben, Cartwright Hilton, Currie Scott, Dawson Liam, Fuller James, Gubbins Nick, Jack Eddie, Kelly Dominic, Lehmann Jake, Lumsden Manny, Mayes Ben, Middleton Fletcha, Neal Andrew, Organ Felix, Orr Ali, Petrie Harry, Potgieter Delano, Prest Thomas James, Stubbs Tristan, Turner John, Vince James, Weatherley Joe, Wood Chris, Yusuf Codi Ethan
Benchno information yet

Warwickshire Squad

PlayersAli Hasan, Ali Moeen, Ali Tazeem Chaudry, Bamber Ethan, Barker Keith, Barnard Ed, Bethell Jacob, Booth Michael, Brathwaite Kraigg, Burgess Michael, Davies Alex, Drakes Dominic, Fernando Vishwa, Garton George, Gilchrist Nathan, Gleeson Richard, Hain Sam, Hannon-Dalby Oliver, Jamal Aamir, Johal Manraj A, Khan Amir, Lalit Jani Vaansh, Latham Tom, Malik Zen, Maxwell Glenn, Mousley Dan, Rae Michael, Rocchiccioli Corey, Rushworth Chris, Shaikh Hamza, Shuker Harriet, Simmons Che Brendon, Smith Kai, Sylvester Adam Ryan, Thompson Jordan, Webster Beau, Woakes Chris, Wylie Theo Owen, Yates Robert, Young Will
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet